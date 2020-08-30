New Mutants -- starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton -- is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend with $7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Unhinged with $2.6 million, followed by The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run at No. 3 with $604,000, The Personal History of David Copperfield at No. 4 with $520,000 and Words on Bathroom Walls at No. 5 with $454,000.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most new movie debuts have been delayed, with some theatrical releases skipped altogether in favor of streaming-service premieres.

Theaters throughout the United States and Canada were closed for months in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the virus.

They recently began opening their doors, however those in high-population states such as New York, New Jersey and California remain shuttered.

On March 8, the North American box office take was about $100 million.