In the video, Taylor threw metal stools at her ex-boyfriend, one of which appeared to hit her young daughter, Indy, now 8. Taylor was arrested following the dispute.
Taylor was taken into custody after the 2023 incident and booked on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.
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The MomTok creator -- who shares Indy and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul -- pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of her other four charges.
Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal that -- assuming its terms and conditions were followed -- would reduce her aggravated assault charge to a misdemeanor in August 2026, according to Us Weekly.
But the outcome of Taylor's plea deal may be in jeopardy now, given the new February 2026 incident.
A spokesperson for Taylor had responded to TMZ's release of Dakota's 2023 video with a March 19 statement that blamed Dakota for the video's release and did not address the disturbing behavior it showed Taylor exhibiting.
Instead, the statement claimed the recording omitted "context" but did not detail the context they believed it omitted.
"It's sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child," the spokesperson said.
"Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son's birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior. Thankfully, the public hleas seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences."