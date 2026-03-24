A spinoff of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is reportedly in the works with a new cast but will star one original MomTok member, Jen Affleck.

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Hulu plans to begin shooting the new Mormon Wives spinoff this spring and premiere the show this fall, People reported.

According to a source, the spinoff will be set in Orange County, CA, and as of now, Jen is the only original The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member who has signed on for the new series.

The Mormon Wives spinoff will reportedly star nine new cast members alongside the one returnee.

Jen and her husband Zac Affleck appeared to hint they'll be starring on the new show in recent Instagram posts.

This past weekend, Zac uploaded photos of the couple spending time with their children on a sunny day, enjoying ice cream and playing in the sand, on a beach in California.

Jen and Zac share three kids daughter Nora, 3, son Lucas, 2, and daughter Penny, 8 months.

Zac wrote in the caption of his March 22 post that he's "excited for new beginnings."

Many fans interpreted the post as confirmation he and Jen are now living in Southern California.

After all, Jen previously told People that her family was going to stay in Los Angeles following her stint on Dancing with the Stars' 34th season late last year.

Zac expressed on Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives that he was against living in California, but he confirmed in the comments of his post that was just a "storyline" built up for the show.

Jen and Zac's new location would naturally allow them to film the alleged upcoming Mormon Wives spinoff.

The spouses had previously moved out of their Utah home in 2023 and relocated to New York City for Zac's medical school.
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News of the potential Mormon Wives spinoff comes shortly after Hulu paused filming Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives amid an ongoing domestic assault investigation involving Taylor Frankie Paul and one of her two baby daddies, Dakota Mortensen.

The alleged domestic assault occurred in late February.

According to People, Dakota filed for a temporary restraining order against Taylor on March 19 and his request has been granted.

Taylor will therefore not be allowed to see the pair's two-year-old son, Ever True, until their scheduled hearing on April 7.

The restraining order was filed on the same day ABC decided to cancel Taylor's season of The Bachelorette.

ABC pulled the plug on The Bachelorette's 22nd season only three days before its scheduled March 22 premiere after a video leaked showing Taylor physically assaulting Dakota during a 2023 domestic violence incident.

In the video, Taylor threw metal stools at her ex-boyfriend, one of which appeared to hit her young daughter, Indy, now 8. Taylor was arrested following the dispute.

Taylor was taken into custody after the 2023 incident and booked on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury, and criminal mischief.

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The MomTok creator -- who shares Indy and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul -- pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault in exchange for the dismissal of her other four charges.

Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal that -- assuming its terms and conditions were followed -- would reduce her aggravated assault charge to a misdemeanor in August 2026, according to Us Weekly.

But the outcome of Taylor's plea deal may be in jeopardy now, given the new February 2026 incident.

A spokesperson for Taylor had responded to TMZ's release of Dakota's 2023 video with a March 19 statement that blamed Dakota for the video's release and did not address the disturbing behavior it showed Taylor exhibiting.

Instead, the statement claimed the recording omitted "context" but did not detail the context they believed it omitted.

"It's sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child," the spokesperson said.

"Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son's birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior. Thankfully, the public hleas seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences."

Taylor's spokesperson also said Taylor endured "extensive mental and physical abuse" during her on-again, off-again relationship with Dakota.

A source with knowledge of the situation told People earlier this month that Taylor's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars have been distancing themselves from Taylor and no longer want to be associated with her.

"We're all worried for Taylor's well-being," the source said after a screenshot surfaced showing that Taylor had called Dakota's phone over 100 times late one night in January.

"We want Taylor to get the help she needs."
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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