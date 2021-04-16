The nature docu-series, Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty, is set to premiere on BBC America on June 5.
ADVERTISEMENT
Thirteen, half-hour episodes will air weekly on the cable network.
Love Actually and Emma star Bill Nighy narrates the show. It is a sequel to Meerkat Manor, which ran 2005-08.
"Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty continues the compelling saga of the heartstring-tugging, dramatic tale of survival revolving around three families of meerkats who are descendants of the legendary meerkat matriarch, Flower," a synopsis said.
"Neighbors and rivals who share a bloodline are forced to compete for food and resources in an environment that is undergoing a great deal of change: the Kalahari Desert in South Africa."
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.