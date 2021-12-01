Warner Bros. released a new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections on Wednesday. The sequel opens in theaters and on HBO Max Dec. 22.

A voiceover repeats Trinity ( Carrie-Anne Moss )'s line from the 1999 original film, "A deja vu is usually a glitch in the matrix. It happens when they change something." Neo ( Keanu Reeves ) stares at a black cat in the rain as he hears her voice.

The trailer then juxtaposes scenes from the original film with new scenes from Resurrections to point out subtle differences. These scenes include Neo's birth in the real world, martial arts and gun battles, and characters in each film having their mouths sealed.

Reeves and Moss return in The Matrix Resurrections along with sequel stars Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson. New cast members include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Jessica Henwick.

In The Matrix, Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity awoke Neo to the computer simulation in which he was living. By manipulating the computer matrix themselves, Neo, Trinity and Morpheus could battle the machines who'd enslaved humanity after a nuclear war.