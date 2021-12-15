The new MAFS spinoff, which will premiere January 5 at 11PM ET/PT and air in the Wednesday night time period weekly during Married at First Sight's fourteenth season, will seemingly serve as a successor to Married at First SightUnfiltered, the show's existing talk-show spinoff which has been hosted by Jamie Otis.
"Fresh off screening that night's episode, Keshia dishes with the MAFS current cast to get the inside scoop on the action, romance, and behind the scenes drama," Lifetime teased in a press release announcing the new show.
"Whether it's laughter, tears, conflict or exclamations of true love, there is never a dull moment!"
While Lifetime didn't respond to an email seeking confirmation that Unfiltered will be replaced by Afterparty and won't return for Married at First Sight's fourteenth season, all indications are that will be the case.
Not only will Afterparty feature an identical-sounding format and air in the same time period Unfiltered aired in during Season 13 this fall, but it will also be produced by the same production team behind Unfiltered.
In addition, Jamie -- who had hosted Unfiltered for ten seasons and considered it her "dream job" -- had also announced she would not be returning to Unfiltered for Season 14 in a pair of Instagram postings last month and suggested she was fired from her hosting position.
"I wanted you to hear this from me first bc I myself found out unexpectedly.. I wont be hosting MAFS: Unfiltered this season. Please read my whole statement before making assumptions," she wrote in the lengthy caption of a November 19 posting.
"My whole life I've had to think quickly when the rug is ripped out from under my feet."
After detailing her difficult childhood and teenage years, the mom of two continued, "Hosting MAFS was my absolute dream job. [Keeping it 100]. I began hosting that amazing show 10 seasons ago."
Jamie -- who appeared on Season 1 of Married at First Sight and is still married to her match, Doug Hehner, who also appears with on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam with her -- then went on to describe how she had given the hosting job her absolute best effort.
"I was on set shooting in Florida when I began losing my first son (I bledddd through pad after pad while interviewing cast members) but I didn't stop working bc I knew if the host left, the show obviously couldn't go on," Jamie revealed.
"I hosted while SUPER pregnant w my rainbow baby [Henley]. I'd fly my 3 [month] old out so I could host & nurse bc I didn't have a milk 'stash (so thankful to work w a team that let me take nursing breaks & a PR friend who watched my baby in studio)."
Jamie also recalled hosting Married at First Sight: Unfiltered just "a few weeks" after giving birth to her son and second child, Hendrix.
"We set up studio in my living room during quarantine. I have given my ALL to married at first sight bc in a lot of ways it has given its ALL to me," Jamie noted.
"That show, the network, and the production team 'deserved' all I had to give. If it hadn't been for them I wouldn't have my hubby or our beautiful children. AND lil 'ole trailer park girl-ME!-hosting a national television show on an incredible network like lifetime?! Someone pinch me!"
Jamie thanked Lifetime, Unfiltered's production company Kinetic Content, the crew and all of the talk show's fans for watching all of those seasons.
"Sometimes it takes the rug being ripped out from under ya to MOVE into good changes! This is the first time in nearly a decade I'm not prepping/shooting a show. I'm welcoming this little break to be with my BABIES, but I'll be back!" she concluded.
The following day, Jamie wrote on Instagram how people come in and out of your life and "jobs you feel attached to come to an end."
"Life keeps moving & if you're not careful it will move right on by without ya. I'm genuinely so 'thankful' for this time that has been gifted to me right before the holidays," Jamie shared.
Jamie then confirmed, if there was any doubt based upon her previous post, that she did not leave Unfiltered by choice.
"It's like God knew I needed time with my family but I wouldn't have ever quit or demanded it so he just gave it to me," Jamie wrote.
"If I had continued down the same path I was on, I wouldn't have been able to spend tonight in my Jammie's decorating our little Christmas tree while sipping champagne & listening to Christmas music."
Jamie clarified, however, "Don't get me wrong, my dream job and true passion is hosting. I like hosting TV shows, dinner parties, get-togethers -- I'll host anything where I get to talk to people, make them feel welcomed, try to understand their way of life & learn their stories."
She continued, "One day 'I will have my own talk show' -- I'm putting that little nugget right out into the universe now. But until then, I'm going to enjoy this break that I honestly really needed."
Jamie admitted she had been burning the candle at both ends for "such a long time."
"I almost forgot how good it feels to have nothing to do for a full weekend....well, other than my hubby's 20 year high school reunion -- that would've been another thing I would've missed if I had to be in LA shooting a show," Jamie explained.
"It's so nice not having to make these sacrifices for work... but it's in my DNA to work hard so I won't be down for long!... Thank you again for all your love & support. Gosh, I feel so lucky to have such an amazing community of badazzzzz girlfrans over here on my little corner of the gram. Love you!!!"