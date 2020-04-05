The Last Kids on Earth Book Two is set to debut on Netflix on April 17.

The animated special is based on the popular children's book series by Max Brallier.

The Last Kids on Earth -- the first adventure in the franchise -- has been available on the streaming service since last fall.

It follows Jack, a resourceful, upbeat 13-year-old orphan (Nick Wolfhard) trying to survive a zombie and monster apocalypse.

The first episode saw Jack set up a treehouse as his home base, and then venture out to find his best friend, Quint (Garland Whitt), his crush June (Montse Hernandez) and school bully Dirk (Charles Demers), whom he persuades to live with him so they can protect each other and share supplies.