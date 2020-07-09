Workers at a New Jersey restaurant were brought to tears when a longtime customer left a $1,000 tip on a $43.18 bill.

Arnold Teixeira, owner of The Starving Artist restaurant in Ocean Grove, which recently reopened for outdoor seating service, said the customer left the startling tip along with a note for the staff.

"Thank you so much for working through this tough time, my family looks forward to our mornings with you every summer," the note reads. "We are thankful for your delicious food and great smiles, please know we appreciate you very much."

Teixeira said everyone working that day was touched by the gesture.

"We read the note together after he was all gone, we were all crying," Teixeira told the Asbury Park Press.

He said the big tip was split evenly among the seven employees working that day.