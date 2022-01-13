Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris are reuniting for a New Girl rewatch podcast titled Welcome to Our Show.

The podcast, from iHeartRadio, will launch Jan. 24 across all major podcast platforms and iHeartRadio.

Welcome to Our Show will feature the former castmates rewatching the comedy series while discussing behind-the-scenes moments and favorite memories from starring in New Girl.

Other cast members, guest stars, producers, writers and more will also be making an appearance. Each episode of the podcast will additionally feature the trio playing a unique version of New Girl drinking game True American.

New Girl ran for seven seasons on Fox from 2011 to 2018. Jake Johnson and Max Greenfield also starred.

"I am overjoyed to work again with two of my favorite people, Lamorne and Hannah, and to get to relive some of our favorite moments from the seven years we worked on New Girl," Deschanel said in a statement.