The podcast, from iHeartRadio, will launch Jan. 24 across all major podcast platforms and iHeartRadio.
Welcome to Our Show will feature the former castmates rewatching the comedy series while discussing behind-the-scenes moments and favorite memories from starring in New Girl.
Other cast members, guest stars, producers, writers and more will also be making an appearance. Each episode of the podcast will additionally feature the trio playing a unique version of New Girl drinking game True American.
"I am overjoyed to work again with two of my favorite people, Lamorne and Hannah, and to get to relive some of our favorite moments from the seven years we worked on New Girl," Deschanel said in a statement.
