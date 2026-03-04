HOME > Deadliest Catch Captain Rick Shelford / Facebook

New details about 'Deadliest Catch' star Todd Meadows' tragic death at sea emerge

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/04/2026



New details about the tragic death of deckhand Todd Meadows have been revealed.



ADVERTISEMENT On Tuesday, March 3, a spokesperson for the United States Coast Guard Arctic District released a statement that Todd, who died on February 25 at age 25, was at sea on the Aleutian Lady when he "fell overboard" just after 5PM local time in Alaska.



"Coast Guard watchstanders at the Arctic District command center in Juneau received notification from the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady, reporting that a crew member by the name of Todd Meadows fell overboard approximately 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor," the statement read.



"He was recovered unresponsive by the crew approximately ten minutes later. First aid and attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful, and the crew transported the deceased to Dutch Harbor."



The Coast Guard shared how the incident is currently under investigation.



"As the nation's leading marine safety organization, the Coast Guard investigates marine casualties and accidents to uncover their causes and initiate necessary corrective actions," the statement continued.



"Our deepest condolences go out to the friends, family and loved ones of Mr. Meadows during this incredibly difficult time."



Todd's co-star, bunkmate Trey John Green III, recalled the night of his death and how the fatal incident occurred while the fishing vessel was still filming the upcoming season of the Discovery show in a Tuesday, March 3 interview



John said "unfortunately," that day he and Todd were crabbing off the Alaskan Coast "ended in tragedy," although the crew had done "everything" they could "to save him."



John acknowledged that when fishermen are "out at sea," it is "no easy task" to save someone.



The accident was caught on camera while filming Season 22 of , according to John, which aired its 21st season in late 2025.



"There was a producer and a deck cam guy on the boat for the past two months filming for Season 22 of the show. It was filmed, unfortunately," John confirmed.



He added, "There is a deck cam as well that records 24-7, everything, and it caught everything from the incident as well."

John noted that he's unsure what Discovery will do with the sensitive footage.



"Todd was doing a great job [prior to the accident]," John said, adding that he believes the fatal fall was "none of Todd's fault."



Following Todd's death, John commented on a Facebook tribute page made in his honor, "Todd was my bunkmate. He loved his children and family above all else. I'm grateful to have met him aboard the F/V Aleutian Lady, how can we possibly continue?"



However, John told the magazine that the Alaskan fishing crew will finish 's 22nd season, although they had decided to take some time off to mourn Todd's death.



"Todd was an amazing human," John concluded.



Another of Todd's co-stars, Captain Rick Shelford, first



"February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea," Rick began in his lengthy tribute.



"We lost our brother, Todd Meadows. Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone's respect right away."



Rick said Todd's love for his children, family, and life in general was "evident in everything he did."



"He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can't fully express," Rick added.



"We ask that you lift Todd's children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him."



Rick shared how Todd "will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood."



"Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again," he concluded.



A Discovery Channel spokesperson also shared a statement with People about Todd's unexpected death.



"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows," the spokesperson said.



"This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time."



TMZ had previously reported Todd's death was due to a fishing-related incident that occurred while he was filming .



Todd's family launched a GoFundMe account with the goal of raising $16,000 for his children.



"We are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of Todd Morgan Meadows, a beloved 25-year-old father, son, brother and friend, who left us far too soon while doing what he loved -- crabbing out on Alaskan waters," the fundraiser page read.



"He was a determined dad to three amazing little boys who were his entire world. Everything he did was for them -- their smiles, their futures, and the memories they will carry with them."



The page continued, "As the family navigates this heartbreaking time, we are raising funds to help support his three boys, assist with funeral expenses, and help ease the financial burden in the months ahead."



All donations will apparently go "directly toward honoring his life and ensuring his boys are cared for in the way he would have wanted."



Todd's family also asked for prayers and to keep Todd's name alive if they're unable to donate money.



As of Wednesday, March 4, the GoFundMe has collected over $37,000.



Todd is not the first cast member to have died in recent years.



Nick Marvar, Nick McGlashan and Blake Painter are among the fishermen who have passed away.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

