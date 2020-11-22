A book called Star Trek: Voyager -- A Celebration, marking the 25th anniversary of the classic sci-fi series, will go on sale Tuesday.

Written by Ben Robinson and Mark Wright, the retrospective offers a behind-the-scenes look at the show, explores favorite episodes and features new interviews with its stars, including Kate Mulgrew Jeri Ryan and Robert Picardo.

"There were going to be lots of conventions that reunited the cast, and we figured that not everyone would be able to go, so we'd create the best Voyager convention ever in book form," Robinson said in a statement.

"Then, of course, COVID hit and we became the biggest celebration Voyager would get. At that point, ironically, COVID worked to our advantage. Because everyone was locked down, they had time to talk to us, so we were able to do an epic series of in-depth interviews. We talked to all the principal cast members except Jennifer Lien -- there's a story there, which fans will get if they read the book -- every writer, and members of all the key departments from visual effects to music."

Star Trek: Voyager originally aired from 1995 to 2001. It was the first Star Trek series with a female captain at the helm, Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway.

"The best thing was simply the privilege and the challenge of being able to take a shot at the first female captain, transcending stereotypes that I was very familiar with. I was able to do that in front of millions of viewers," Mulgrew said in the book. "That was a remarkable experience -- and it continues to resonate."

Hero Collector, a division of Eaglemoss, also recently published Mr. Spock's Little Book of Mindfulness and Star Trek Cocktails: A Stellar Compendium, both by Glenn Dakin.