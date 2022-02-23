New The Bachelor spoilers have emerged about the ending of Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season -- including new spoilers about Clayton's Final 3 bachelorettes, which woman Clayton definitely did not pick, and who Clayton may have ended up with as his The Bachelor winner.

[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report includes brand-new The Bachelor spoilers about how Clayton Echard's season ended and if Clayton picked a winner and got engaged or left alone and brokenhearted.]


The Bachelor airs its next episode, Episode 8, on Monday, February 28 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Viewers just watched Clayton eliminate Mara Agreat, a 32-year-old entrepreneur from Collingswood, NJ; Sarah Hamrick, a 23-year-old wealth management advisor from New York, NY; Genevieve Parisi, a 26-year-old bartender from Los Angeles, CA; Eliza Isichei, a 25-year-old marketing manager from Berlin, Germany; and Teddi Wright, a 24-year-old surgical unit nurse from Highland, CA, during his time in Hvar, Croatia and Vienna, Austria.

But Clayton selected his Final 4 bachelorettes who will be shown receiving hometown dates.

Clayton's Final 4 women are Gabby Windey, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, CO; Rachel Recchia, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, FL; Serene Russell, a 26-year-old elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, OH; and Susie Evans, a 28-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, VA.

Multiple women are falling in love with Clayton at this point in the show, and it appears Clayton is starting to fall himself.

So which bachelorettes receive Fantasy Suite dates and which women are believed to have finished as Clayton's Final 2 bachelorettes? How will Clayton's journey as The Bachelor star come to an end?

Keep reading for the new spoilers about Clayton's winner and whether he's engaged as well as all of the spoilers that have been released since The Bachelor's 26th season premiered!


Clayton has confirmed he found love

When Clayton appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his experience as the franchise's leading man in late November 2021, he made a pretty big announcement.

"I did find love," Clayton confirmed at the time.

"And I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought."

Clayton added, "And I'm so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."
Just because Clayton found love on the show, however, that doesn't mean he left The Bachelor in a healthy relationship or engaged.

After all, many former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette stars fell in love with more than one person on their respective seasons.
 

Clayton apparently falls in love with three women

Clayton had no trouble finding love on The Bachelor. In fact, the process apparently worked a little too well for him.

During The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All episode that aired in early December 2021, a trailer aired that featured Clayton admitting, "I didn't believe it could happen, but I am in love with three women."

Clayton proceeds to tell one woman, "I couldn't be more sure that I'm falling in love with you," before telling a second bachelorette, "I'm falling in love with you."

And Clayton shares with a third woman, "I am in love with you."

A mystery woman subsequently laments in tears, "He's in love with all three of us?!"

The Bachelor Final 3 Spoilers

In order to choose his Final 3 bachelorettes, Clayton met his Final 4 ladies' families in their respective hometowns.

According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Susie's hometown date in Virginia Beach, VA, filmed on November 2 and Rachel's hometown date took place in Orlando, FL, on November 4.

Carbone reported that Serene's hometown date taped in Oklahoma City, OK, on November 6, and Gabby introduced Clayton to her loved ones in Denver, CO, on November 8.

The Rose Ceremony following hometown dates reportedly occurred on November 9 and ended with Serene being denied a rose.

"One thing I'd heard since hometowns was that Serene was eliminated at [No. 4], and judging by the previews [on December 6], it was all but confirmed," Carbone wrote late last year.

Clayton's Final 3 women as a result were reportedly Susie, Gabby, and Rachel.

All three ladies reportedly made it to Iceland for overnight Fantasy Suite dates as well as the Final Rose Ceremony.
 

Clayton says he was "intimate" with at least two of his bachelorettes

During the trailer that aired during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All for Michelle Young's season, Clayton is shown standing in front of two ladies -- either his Final 2 bachelorettes or two of his Final 3 women.

"I just want you to know that what I'm about to say is not going to be easy to hear," Clayton announces to Rachel and Gabby.

"I want to be fully, fully transparent, and I know it's not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you."

Both women cry, with Rachel curled up on a staircase and Gabby venting in the preview, "I'm done... What the actual f-ck?!"

The drama apparently leaves Clayton feeling "so broken" as he stares at a diamond engagement ring, seemingly unsure of whom to give it to.

Clayton, however, has said in interviews that the trailer didn't provide much context and so people need to wait to see what happens before they make judgments and assumptions about him being "intimate" with multiple women.

Carbone wrote in his blog on December 7 that he didn't think Clayton's revelations derailed anything.

And while Carbone said it looks like Gabby and Rachel were Clayton's Final 2 bachelorettes,  he pointed out, "The only thing we know for sure is that whole scene happens in Iceland."

Carbone said he'd like to think producers are "smarter" than just giving away Clayton's Final 2 bachelorettes in a pre-premiere trailer.


The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer has teased an even bigger shocker to come

After ABC aired the trailer of Clayton saying he had found love with three women and been intimate with two women, Jesse told Us Weekly that the most shocking part of Clayton's journey "is something we don't know about yet."

"You're going to have to tune in and watch," Jesse teased in late January 2022.

Jesse pointed out how The Bachelor's producers and editing team are "very smart" with "respect to what they're putting out and how they're editing everything and putting it together."

"But there are multiple, multiple moments that I think are gonna be very, very eye-opening for our viewers at home," Jesse explained.

And the Season 5 The Bachelor star continued, "I know we always say, 'It's the most dramatic season,' [but] Clayton's season [is] the most dramatic season ever because there's so many things that have never happened before."
 

The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss says Clayton's season is "totally spoiler proof"

While The Bachelor was airing its seventh episode on February 21, Mike took to Twitter with a jaw-dropping tweet.

"Major Historic Announcement!" The Bachelor creator and executive producer wrote.

"This season's finale of #TheBachelorABC is totally spoiler-proof. No one knows how it will end, cuz it ain't over til it's over! And it ain't over..."

The tweet suggests Clayton did not get engaged at the end of his season, nor did the small-town medical sales representative and former college football player select a winner at the Final Rose Ceremony.

It's possible Clayton's apparent bombshells that he loved three women and was "intimate" with two of them ruined one or all of his relationships -- or at least set The Bachelor star on a non-traditional course for the end of his season.


Clayton's winning bachelorette pick has yet to be reported

There are no credible spoilers out there yet revealing Clayton's winner and if he definitely got engaged at his The Bachelor season's Final Rose Ceremony.

On December 16, Carbon wrote in his blog that he didn't know the ending of Clayton's The Bachelor season yet, although he figured Clayton was "most likely engaged."

"I've heard rumblings about all three since filming ended," Carbone reported at the time.

He added, "I'm leaning towards one person based on info told to me, but again, until I get the confirmation I need, there's no need to tell people what I'm 'hearing.'"

Carbone assured his readers late last year that when he's confident in who Clayton picked, he'd let the world know.

And as of February 21, 2022, Carbone still doesn't know the winner of Clayton's season, or if Clayton ended up with a girlfriend or fiancee at all.
 

However, new spoilers have emerged about the ending of Clayton's season

Carbone reported on February 21 that he is convinced Clayton is NOT with Rachel, that he didn't pick Rachel in Iceland or leave Iceland with her.

Carbone is now also pretty sure Clayton did not get engaged at the end of Season 26.

While Carbone hasn't heard anything about the status of Clayton's relationship -- or lack thereof -- with Gabby and Susie, sources have informed him that Clayton is definitely not with Rachel.

Carbone also claims Clayton's season did not have a traditional ending, which would mean a final Rose Ceremony with two women in which one is dumped and the other receives the last rose and/or an engagement ring.

In fact, Carbone isn't certain whether Clayton had a Final Rose Ceremony at all.

Carbone explained in his February 21 blog how there was "no finality" to Clayton's season in Iceland, where filming wrapped late last year, which backs Mike Fleiss' tweet that Clayton's season can't be spoiled because it isn't over yet.

In addition, Carbone said he's been led to believe Clayton hasn't had any "happy couple visits" since filming ended.

However, if Clayton is single right now, there is a chance he could rekindle a romance with any of his Season 26 bachelorettes -- Gabby, Susie and Rachel included.


The Bachelor alum Peter Weber thinks Clayton ended up alone and single

After falling in love with multiple bachelorettes, Peter's The Bachelor season ended with the pilot proposing marriage to Hannah Ann Sluss, but he broke off the engagement while his season was airing in early 2020.

Peter briefly reunited with his The Bachelor frontrunner Madison Prewett -- who quit his season before the Final Rose Ceremony -- when they filmed The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, but the pair announced two days later they were going to go their separate ways.

Like Clayton's season, Carbone was unable to spoil the ending of Peter's season.

"My heart goes out to Clayton so much because I relate to Clayton in so many ways," Peter recently said on Us Weekly's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast.

"It's almost a little bit of PTSD for me, being pulled back into it, because I've been in that exact situation."

While he's appeared to have made many deep connections, Clayton has given Rachel Recchia three group-dates roses as well as a one-on-one date rose.

He also seemed very concerned about whether Rachel would be ready to introduce him to her family, more so than with others.

"My prediction is -- and I hate to say this -- that he ends up with no one and that it was supposed to be Rachel," Peter explained.

Peter suspects Clayton's revelation he was in love with three women and had been intimate with two of them was too much for Rachel to handle and overcome.

"[I predict] she loses it, and then who knows if they all walk away or how it ends -- or maybe he walks away because it was mainly Rachel," Peter reasoned.

"But I'm hoping that's not the case, but that's how I kind of think it ends. And then I could see either Susie or Gabby being the Bachelorette."

Peter said he's actually "kind of surprised" by how much validation Clayton has been able to show Rachel and that he was "very lucky... to do that."

Peter claimed, however, producers wouldn't let Rachel "separate too much from the pack" if Clayton had his heart set on her early on.

"I don't think that it's there with Susie and Clayton as much it is with Rachel and Clayton," Peter said, adding, "I would say Susie's, like, the No. 2."

Considering Clayton revealed in late November he had found love, Peter believes that's further evidence Clayton may have left The Bachelor 26 without a girlfriend or fiancee.

"I saw an interview where he was like, 'Yeah, I fell in love.' And that was very shocking to me because normally you're not supposed to say that and give it away," Peter shared with Us.

"And I think it's gonna be more of he found himself, a self-love type situation, like, he learned a lot about himself, and he is really excited about progressing and finding something in the future. We will see."


Regardless of how his season ended, Clayton claims he's "happy"

Clayton has said in the press how he's happy and in a good headspace after filming The Bachelor, with the exception of dealing with a lot of backlash and hate from fans.

"I definitely was not perfect. I did some things wrong," Clayton recently told Us Weekly.

But that doesn't mean Clayton has a desire to rewrite history or take any of his decisions back.

"I think for me, I realized that I can't say that I have any regrets because if I would've done things differently, would it have been my 100 percent authentic journey? And I think the answer to that is no," Clayton explained.

"So what I did and every moment while I was there was what I thought was right. Does that mean it was right? Probably not, no."

Clayton said while he's an imperfect human and made some wrong moves, "I did everything under my volition and what I thought was best."

"And so for that, I'm like, 'You know what? You stayed true to yourself, and you developed some battle scars along the way, but that's just what life is,'" he shared.

