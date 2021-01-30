NBC has announced Season 3 of its medical drama, New Amsterdam, is scheduled to debut March 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When Dr. Max Goodwin ( Ryan Eggold ) took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question, 'How can I help?' In Season 3, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care," the network said of Season 3 in a news release on Friday.

"Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He's determined to tear it down and build something better."

The show stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman and Jocko Sims, with Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher.