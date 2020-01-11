"New Amsterdam" has been renewed for three more seasons by NBC, the network announced Saturday.

Now in its second season, the medical drama was inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's non-fiction book, "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital."

Ryan Eggold plays Dr. Max Goodwin, a physician with cancer who begins his tenure as the medical director of the United States' oldest hospital by firing the entire cardiac surgical staff because of shamefully high mortality and infection rates.

Once the doctors clear the room, Goodwin earnestly asks the remaining department chairs, "How can I help?" -- then actually listens to their suggestions.

"It's rooted in a real person's real experiences with different patients, with a system larger than himself that doesn't function as well as it could," Eggold told UPI last year about the show, which is set in New York.

"The fact that it's coming from a place of real-life experience and discovery and things that Eric has learned makes the world more specific and more real and separates it" from other medical dramas.

Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Janet Montgomery, Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher co-star.