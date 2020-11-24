Megan Suri has joined the cast of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

The streaming service announced Monday that Suri will appear in the show's upcoming second season.

Never Have I Ever is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The series, partially inspired by Kaling's childhood, follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian American teenager living in Los Angeles.

Suri will play Aneesa, a new student at Sherman Oaks High School, whose confidence and radiance will pose an immediate threat to Devi (Ramakrishnan).

Netflix shared the news alongside a video of the Never Have I Ever cast on set. The series co-stars Darren Barnet, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan and Jaren Lewison.

"The cast of Never Have I Ever is hard at work on Season 2 and want to introduce you to their newest co-star: @megansuri!" the caption reads.

Suri celebrated her casting in a tweet Tuesday.

"I couldn't have imagined being welcomed into a new show and family any better - you all are so sweet and I wish I could hug you all," she wrote. "this support means the world to me, THANK YOU @neverhaveiever #nhie."

Suri played Quinn on the Netflix series Atypical and has also appeared on Bones, How to Get Away with Murder and Fresh Off the Boat.