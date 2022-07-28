Netflix is giving a glimpse of Never Have I Ever Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the new season of the coming-of-age comedy-drama series Wednesday.

Never Have I Ever is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The show follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a teenage Indian American girl, as she navigates high school and her grief after her father's death.

The Season 2 trailer shows Devi (Ramakrishnan) and her now-boyfriend, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) make their debut as a couple in the new school year.

"The debut of 'Daxton' was unreal. Your social status has skyrocketed so much that now people hate you," Devi's friend Eleanor (Ramong Young) says in the clip.

Devi must deal with reaction to her relationship and also meets a hot new Indian student.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 will premiere Aug. 12 on Netflix. The series was renewed for a fourth and final season in March ahead of its Season 3 premiere.

The show also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani and Lee Rodriguez.