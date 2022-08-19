The Lincoln Lawyer actress Neve Campbell has signed on to star in another television project from author Michael Connelly and writer-producer David E. Kelly.

The ABC show is called Avalon and is based on a short story by Connelly, who created the series with Kelly.

Campbell will play a Los Angeles police detective who heads up a small office in the titular city of the tourist trap, Catalina Island.

No other casting for the series has been announced yet.

Scream icon Campbell also is filming a recurring role opposite Anthony Mackie in Peacock's upcoming series, Twisted Metal, and will play a recurring role in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 on Netflix.