Neve Campbell has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming Lincoln Lawyer series.

Netflix confirmed Monday that Campbell, 49, will star in its adaptation of Michael Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer book series.

Campbell joins Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who was previously announced to play Mickey Haller.

Variety said Campbell will play Maggie McPherson, Haller's first ex-wife and a passionately committed deputy district attorney. McPherson and Haller have frequent tensions but still care deeply for each other and co-parent their preteen daughter, Hayley.

The new series is based on The Brass Verdict, the second book in Connelly's book series. Ted Humphry (The Good Wife) will serve as showrunner, with David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) as writer and producer.

The Lincoln Lawyer was previously adapted as a 2011 film starring Matthew McConaughey as Haller.

Campbell previously starred in the Netflix series House of Cards. She is known for playing Sidney Prescott in the Scream movies.