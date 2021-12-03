Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are featured in a set of new character posters for upcoming horror sequel Scream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campbell's Sidney Prescott, Cox's Gale Weathers and Arquette's Dewey Riley are each holding the mask of killer Ghostface in the posters released on Friday.

"You can't run forever, Sidney," the offcial Twitter account for Scream said.

"Get ready to be the breaking story, Gale," it continued before noting "Still want to be a hero, Dewey?"

Scream, which was previously titled Scream 5, is coming to theaters on Jan. 14. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are serving as directors. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick penned the screenplay.

Marley Shelton is also returning to the fifth entry in the series as Deputy Judy Hicks. Co-stars include Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette , Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy, Kyle Gallner and Mikey Madison.

The film will follow Sidney as she returns to her hometown to confront a new Ghostface.