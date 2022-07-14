Netflix has announced it is working on a film adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's young adult novel, You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!

Adam Sandler , his wife Jackie and daughters Sunny and Sadie are acting in the comedy, which Adam is also producing.

Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzman, Ido Mosseriand Samantha Lorraine have signed on to co-star.

Production is currently underway.

"A girl's bat mitzvah plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life," the streaming service said in a synopsis Wednesday.

Alison Peck penned the screenplay and Sammi Cohen is set to direct.

"So proud to be a part of this-- can't wait for the world to see it!!" Peck tweeted Wednesday.