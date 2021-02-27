Netflix is working with filmmaker Mattson Tomlin on a Terminator anime series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomlin, who co-wrote The Batman and Project Power, will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the sci-fi drama.

"Yo you did hear it here first," Tomlin tweeted Friday, along with a screenshot of a post from Feb. 12 in which he teased: "I like robots and skeletons. You heard it here first."

He also retweeted a media report about his involvement in the project, which is a collaboration of the streaming service, Skydance and Production I.G.

No casting or plot details have been divulged yet.

"Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created -- and has only grown more relevant to our world over time. The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before," said John Derderian, Netflix's vice president of Japan and anime.

The Terminator franchise began with a live-action 1984 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. It was co-written and directed by James Cameron.

Several sequel movies and a TV series followed with the most recent Terminator project, Terminator: Dark Fate, released in 2019.