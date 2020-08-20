HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Netflix: What's coming and going in September 2020

Netflix subscribers can watch Ratched, a new series starring Sarah Paulson, and The Devil All the Time, a new film featuring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, in September. ADVERTISEMENT The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in September: Sept. 1 Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix Original) The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Netflix Original) The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Netflix Original) Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Netflix Original) La Partita (The Match) (Netflix Original) FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! True: Friendship Day (Netflix Original) Adrift Anaconda Back to the Future Back to the Future Part II Back to the Future Part III Barbershop Barbershop Barbie Princess Adventure Borgen Seasons 1-3 Children of the Sea Coneheads Glory Grease Magic Mike The Muppets Muppets Most Wanted Not Another Teen Movie Pineapple Express Possession The Producers (2005) The Promised Neverland Season 1 Puss in Boots Red Dragon Residue Sex Drive Sister, Sister Seasons 1-6 The Smurfs Wildlife Zathura Sept. 2 Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Netflix Original) Chef's Table: BBQ (Netflix Original) Freaks - You're One of Us (Netflix Original) Sept. 3 Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (Netflix Original) Love, Guaranteed (Netflix Original) Young Wallander (Netflix Original) Sept. 4 Away (Netflix Original) I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix Original) The Lost Okoroshi Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 2 (Netflix Original) Sept. 7 Midnight Special My Octopus Teacher (Netflix Original) Record of Youth (Netflix Original) Waiting for 'Superman' Sept. 8 StarBeam Season 2 (Netflix Original) Sept. 9 Corazon loco (So Much Love to Give) (Netflix Original) Get Organized with the Home Edit (Netflix Original) La Laea: Shadow of Narco (Netflix Original) Mignonnes (Cuties) (Netflix Original) The Social Dilemma (Netflix Original) Sept. 10 The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix Original) The Gift Season 2 (Netflix Original) Greenleaf Season 5 The Idhun Chronicles (Netflix Original) Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix Original) Sept. 11 The Duchess (Netflix Original) Family Business Season 2 (Netflix Original) Girlfriends Seasons 1-8 How to Train Your Dragon 2 Pets United (Netflix Original) Pokemon Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Original) Se busca papa (Dad Wanted) (Netflix Original) Sept. 15 America's Book of Secrets Season 2 Ancient Aliens Season 3 Cold Case Files Classic Season 1 The Curse of Oak Island Season 4 Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Netflix Original) Izzy's Koala World (Netflix Original) Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix Original) Pawn Stars Season 2 The Rap Game Season 2 The Smurfs 2 Taco Chronicles Season 2 (Netflix Original) The Universe Season 2 Sept. 16 Baby Season 3 (Netflix Original) Challenger: The Final Flight (Netflix Original) Criminal: UK Season 2 (Netflix Original) The Devil All the Time (Netflix Original) MeatEater Season 9 (Netflix Original) The Paramedic (Netflix Original) Signs Season 2 (Netflix Original) Sing On! (Netflix Original) Sept. 17 Dragon's Dogma (Netflix Original) The Last Word (Netflix Original) Sept. 18 American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix Original) Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Netflix Original) Ratched (Netflix Original) Sept. 21 A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix Original) Sept. 22 Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 3 (Netflix Original) Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 4 (Netflix Original) Kiss the Ground The Playbook (Netflix Original) Mighty Express (Netflix Original) Sept. 23 Enola Holmes (Netflix Original) Waiting... Sept. 24 The Chef Show Season 2 (Netflix Original) Real Steel Sept. 25 A Perfect Crime (Netflix Original) Country-ish (Netflix Original) Nasty C The School Nurse Files (Netflix Original) Sneakerheads (Netflix Original) Sept. 26 The Good Place Season 4 Sept. 27 Bad Teacher Van Helsing Season 4 Sept. 28 Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Netflix Original) Sept. 29 Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix Original) Welcome to Sudden Death Sept. 30 American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix Original) Wentworth Season B Coming soon: Arashi's Diary Voyage Episode 12 (Netflix Original) Gims: On the Record Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in September: Sept. 4 Christopher Robin Sept. 5 Once Upon a Time Seasons 1-7 Sept. 8 Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure Sept. 10 The Forgotten Sept. 14 Cold Case Files Season 1 Sept. 15 Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made Sept. 16 The Witch Sept. 17 Train to Busan Sept. 20 Sarah's Key Sept. 21 Person of Interest Seasons 1-5 Smosh: The Movie Sept. 22 20 Feet from Stardom Sept. 26 The Grandmaster Sept. 28 Tucker and Dale vs. Evil Sept. 30 2012 40 Days and 40 Nights A Knight's Tale Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke Dear John Despicable Me Donnie Brasco Frances Ha House of the Witch Inside Man Insidious Jurassic Park The Lost World: Jurassic Park Jurassic Park III Menace II Society Million Dollar Baby Mortal Kombat Mud Resident Evil: Afterlife Schindler's List Seabiscuit Sinister Starship Troopers Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines Terminator Salvation The Devil's Advocate The Social Network Zack and Miri Make a Porno << PRIOR STORY

