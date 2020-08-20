Netflix subscribers can watch Ratched, a new series starring Sarah Paulson, and The Devil All the Time, a new film featuring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, in September.The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in September:Sept. 1Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix Original)The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Netflix Original)Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Netflix Original)La Partita (The Match) (Netflix Original)True: Friendship Day (Netflix Original)AdriftAnacondaBack to the FutureBack to the Future Part IIBack to the Future Part IIIBarbershopBarbie Princess AdventureBorgen Seasons 1-3Children of the SeaConeheadsGloryGreaseMagic MikeThe MuppetsMuppets Most WantedNot Another Teen MoviePineapple ExpressPossessionThe Producers (2005)The Promised Neverland Season 1Puss in BootsRed DragonResidueSex DriveSister, Sister Seasons 1-6The SmurfsWildlifeZathuraSept. 2Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Netflix Original)Chef's Table: BBQ (Netflix Original)Freaks - You're One of Us (Netflix Original)Sept. 3Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (Netflix Original)Love, Guaranteed (Netflix Original)Young Wallander (Netflix Original)Sept. 4Away (Netflix Original)I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix Original)The Lost OkoroshiSpirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 2 (Netflix Original)Sept. 7Midnight SpecialMy Octopus Teacher (Netflix Original)Record of Youth (Netflix Original)Waiting for 'Superman'Sept. 8StarBeam Season 2 (Netflix Original)Sept. 9Corazon loco (So Much Love to Give) (Netflix Original)Get Organized with the Home Edit (Netflix Original)La Laea: Shadow of Narco (Netflix Original)Mignonnes (Cuties) (Netflix Original)The Social Dilemma (Netflix Original)Sept. 10The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix Original)The Gift Season 2 (Netflix Original)Greenleaf Season 5The Idhun Chronicles (Netflix Original)Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix Original)Sept. 11The Duchess (Netflix Original)Family Business Season 2 (Netflix Original)Girlfriends Seasons 1-8How to Train Your Dragon 2Pets United (Netflix Original)Pokemon Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Original)Se busca papa (Dad Wanted) (Netflix Original)Sept. 15America's Book of Secrets Season 2Ancient Aliens Season 3Cold Case Files Classic Season 1The Curse of Oak Island Season 4Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Netflix Original)Izzy's Koala World (Netflix Original)Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix Original)Pawn Stars Season 2The Rap Game Season 2The Smurfs 2Taco Chronicles Season 2 (Netflix Original)The Universe Season 2Sept. 16Baby Season 3 (Netflix Original)Challenger: The Final Flight (Netflix Original)Criminal: UK Season 2 (Netflix Original)The Devil All the Time (Netflix Original)MeatEater Season 9 (Netflix Original)The Paramedic (Netflix Original)Signs Season 2 (Netflix Original)Sing On! (Netflix Original)Sept. 17Dragon's Dogma (Netflix Original)The Last Word (Netflix Original)Sept. 18American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix Original)Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Netflix Original)Ratched (Netflix Original)Sept. 21A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix Original)Sept. 22Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 3 (Netflix Original)Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 4 (Netflix Original)Kiss the GroundThe Playbook (Netflix Original)Mighty Express (Netflix Original)Sept. 23Enola Holmes (Netflix Original)Waiting...Sept. 24The Chef Show Season 2 (Netflix Original)Real SteelSept. 25A Perfect Crime (Netflix Original)Country-ish (Netflix Original)Nasty CThe School Nurse Files (Netflix Original)Sneakerheads (Netflix Original)Sept. 26The Good Place Season 4Sept. 27Bad TeacherVan Helsing Season 4Sept. 28Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Netflix Original)Sept. 29Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix Original)Welcome to Sudden DeathSept. 30American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix Original)Wentworth Season BComing soon:Arashi's Diary Voyage Episode 12 (Netflix Original)Gims: On the RecordHere's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in September:Sept. 4Christopher RobinSept. 5Once Upon a Time Seasons 1-7Sept. 8Norm of the North: King Sized AdventureSept. 10The ForgottenSept. 14Cold Case Files Season 1Sept. 15Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever MadeSept. 16The WitchSept. 17Train to BusanSept. 20Sarah's KeySept. 21Person of Interest Seasons 1-5Smosh: The MovieSept. 2220 Feet from StardomSept. 26The GrandmasterSept. 28Tucker and Dale vs. EvilSept. 30201240 Days and 40 NightsA Knight's TaleCheech & Chong's Up in SmokeDear JohnDespicable MeDonnie BrascoFrances HaHouse of the WitchInside ManInsidiousJurassic ParkThe Lost World: Jurassic ParkJurassic Park IIIMenace II SocietyMillion Dollar BabyMortal KombatMudResident Evil: AfterlifeSchindler's ListSeabiscuitSinisterStarship TroopersTerminator 3: Rise of the MachinesTerminator SalvationThe Devil's AdvocateThe Social NetworkZack and Miri Make a Porno