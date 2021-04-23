HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Netflix: What's coming and going in May 2021

Netflix subscribers can watch The Woman in the Window, a psychological thriller film starring Amy Adams, and the superhero series Jupiter's Legacy in May. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in May: May 1 Aliens Stole My Body Angelina Ballerina Seasons 5-6 Angelina Ballerina Seasons 5-6 Back to the Future Back to the Future Part II

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! Back to the Future Part III Barney and Friends Seasons 13-14 Best of the Best Dead Again in Tombstone Due Date Fun with Dick and Jane G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra Green Zone Hachi: A Dog's Tale JT LeRoy Madagascar: Europe's Most Wanted Mystic River Never Back Down Notting Hill Open Season Resident Evil: Afterlife Resident Evil: Extinction S.M.A.R.T. Chase Scarface Sitting in Limbo Stargate State of Play The Land Before Time The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure The Lovely Bones The Pelican Brief The Sweetest Thing The Whole Nine Yards Under Siege Waist Deep Your Highness Zack and Miri Make a Porno Zombieland May 2 Hoarders Season 11 May 4 The Clovehitch Killer Selena: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Original) Trash Truck Season 2 (Netflix Original) May 5 Framing John DeLorean The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Original) May 6 Dead Man Down May 7 Girl from Nowhere Season 2 (Netflix Original) Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix Original) Milestone (Netflix Original) Monster (Netflix Original) May 8 Mine (Netflix Original) Sleepless May 11 Money, Explained (Netflix Original) May 12 Dance of the Forty One (Netflix Original) Oxygen (Netflix Original) The Upshaws (Netflix Original) May 13 Castlevania Season 4 (Netflix Original) Layer Cake May 14 Ferry (Netflix Original) Haunted Season 3 (Netflix Original) I Am All Girls (Netflix Original) Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix Original) Love, Death & Robots Volume 2 (Netflix Original) Move to Heaven (Netflix Original) The Strange House (Netflix Original) The Woman in the Window (Netflix Original) May 16 Sleight May 18 Sadar Ka Grandson (Netflix Original) May 19 The Last Days Sabotage Small Town Crime Who Killed Sara? Season 2 (Netflix Original) May 20 Hating Peter Tatchell Special Season 2 (Netflix Original) Spy Kids: All the Time in the World May 21 Army of the Dead (Netflix Original) Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 (Netflix Original) The Neighbor Season 2 (Netflix Original) May 22 Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road Studios May 25 Home May 26 Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix Original) High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix Original) Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix Original) May 27 Black Space (Netflix Original) Blue Miracle (Netflix Original) Eden (Netflix Original) Soy Rada: Serendipity (Netflix Original) May 28 Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix Original) Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original) The Kominsky Method Season 3 (Netflix Original) May 31 Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix Original) Coming soon: AlRawabi School for Girls (Netflix Original) Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir Halston (Netflix Original) Mad for Each Other (Netflix Original) Master of None (Netflix Original) Racket Boys (Netflix Original) Ragnarok Season 2 (Netflix Original) Podcasts coming soon: Behind the Scenes: Shadow and Bone, April 28 Searching for the Sons of Sam, May 5 Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in May: May 1 Hoarders Season 10 May 3 War Horse May 5 Hangman May 6 City of God: 10 Years Later Lockout May 7 The Chosen Ones House at the End of the Street May 10 Quartet May 14 Sherlock Series 1-4 May 18 Trumbo May 29 American Crime Seasons 1-3 My Week with Marilyn The One I Love May 31 50 First Dates Act of Valor All Dogs Go to Heaven The Blair Witch Project Brokeback Mountain The Boy Deliver Us from Eva The Help I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry Julie & Julia Marauders Milk Miracle National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz The Pursuit of Happyness The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption Soul Surfer Striptease Waiting... << PRIOR STORY

