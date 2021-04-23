Netflix subscribers can watch The Woman in the Window, a psychological thriller film starring Amy Adams, and the superhero series Jupiter's Legacy in May.The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in May:May 1Aliens Stole My BodyAngelina Ballerina Seasons 5-6Back to the FutureBack to the Future Part IIBack to the Future Part IIIBarney and Friends Seasons 13-14Best of the BestDead Again in TombstoneDue DateFun with Dick and JaneG.I. Joe: The Rise of CobraGreen ZoneHachi: A Dog's TaleJT LeRoyMadagascar: Europe's Most WantedMystic RiverNever Back DownNotting HillOpen SeasonResident Evil: AfterlifeResident Evil: ExtinctionS.M.A.R.T. ChaseScarfaceSitting in LimboStargateState of PlayThe Land Before TimeThe Land Before Time II: The Great Valley AdventureThe Lovely BonesThe Pelican BriefThe Sweetest ThingThe Whole Nine YardsUnder SiegeWaist DeepYour HighnessZack and Miri Make a PornoZombielandMay 2Hoarders Season 11May 4The Clovehitch KillerSelena: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Original)Trash Truck Season 2 (Netflix Original)May 5Framing John DeLoreanThe Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Original)May 6Dead Man DownMay 7Girl from Nowhere Season 2 (Netflix Original)Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix Original)Milestone (Netflix Original)Monster (Netflix Original)May 8Mine (Netflix Original)SleeplessMay 11Money, Explained (Netflix Original)May 12Dance of the Forty One (Netflix Original)Oxygen (Netflix Original)The Upshaws (Netflix Original)May 13Castlevania Season 4 (Netflix Original)Layer CakeMay 14Ferry (Netflix Original)Haunted Season 3 (Netflix Original)I Am All Girls (Netflix Original)Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix Original)Love, Death & Robots Volume 2 (Netflix Original)Move to Heaven (Netflix Original)The Strange House (Netflix Original)The Woman in the Window (Netflix Original)May 16SleightMay 18Sadar Ka Grandson (Netflix Original)May 19The Last DaysSabotageSmall Town CrimeWho Killed Sara? Season 2 (Netflix Original)May 20Hating Peter TatchellSpecial Season 2 (Netflix Original)Spy Kids: All the Time in the WorldMay 21Army of the Dead (Netflix Original)Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 (Netflix Original)The Neighbor Season 2 (Netflix Original)May 22Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road StudiosMay 25HomeMay 26Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix Original)High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix Original)Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix Original)May 27Black Space (Netflix Original)Blue Miracle (Netflix Original)Eden (Netflix Original)Soy Rada: Serendipity (Netflix Original)May 28Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix Original)Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)The Kominsky Method Season 3 (Netflix Original)May 31Dirty John: The Betty Broderick StoryThe Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix Original)Coming soon:AlRawabi School for Girls (Netflix Original)Amy Tan: Unintended MemoirHalston (Netflix Original)Mad for Each Other (Netflix Original)Master of None (Netflix Original)Racket Boys (Netflix Original)Ragnarok Season 2 (Netflix Original)Podcasts coming soon:Behind the Scenes: Shadow and Bone, April 28Searching for the Sons of Sam, May 5Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in May:May 1Hoarders Season 10May 3War HorseMay 5HangmanMay 6City of God: 10 Years LaterLockoutMay 7The Chosen OnesHouse at the End of the StreetMay 10QuartetMay 14Sherlock Series 1-4May 18TrumboMay 29American Crime Seasons 1-3My Week with MarilynThe One I LoveMay 3150 First DatesAct of ValorAll Dogs Go to HeavenThe Blair Witch ProjectBrokeback MountainThe BoyDeliver Us from EvaThe HelpI Now Pronounce You Chuck and LarryJulie & JuliaMaraudersMilkMiracleNational Lampoon's Christmas VacationProsecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben FerenczThe Pursuit of HappynessThe Scorpion King 2: Rise of a WarriorThe Scorpion King 3: Battle for RedemptionSoul SurferStripteaseWaiting...