Netflix: What's coming and going in May 2020

UPI News Service, 04/23/2020





Netflix subscribers can watch Space Force, a new comedy starring Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow, Hollywood, a new drama from producer Ryan Murphy, and the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend interactive special in May. ADVERTISEMENT The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in May: May 1 All Day and a Night (Netflix Original) Almost Happy (Netflix Original) Almost Happy (Netflix Original) Get In (Netflix Original) Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Original) FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! The Half of It (Netflix Original) Hollywood (Netflix Original) Into the Night (Netflix Original) Medici: The Magnificent Part 2 (Netflix Original) Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Original) Reckoning Season 1 Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Back to the Future Back to the Future II Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story Den of Thieves For Colored Girls Fun with Dick & Jane I Am Divine Jarhead Jarhead 2: Field of Fire Jarhead 3: The Siege Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa Masha and the Bear Season 4 Material Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun Season 1 Sinister Song of the Sea The Curious Case of Benjamin Button The Heartbreak Kid The Patriot Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine Underworld Underworld: Evolution Underworld: Rise of the Lycans Urban Cowboy What a Girl Wants Willy Wonka& the Chocolate Factory May 4 Arctic Dogs May 5 Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix Original) May 6 Workin' Moms Season 4 (Netflix Original) May 7 Scissor Seven Season 2 (Netflix Original) May 8 18 regali (Netflix Original) Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Original) Dead to Me Season 2 (Netflix Original) The Eddy (Netflix Original) The Hollow Season 2 (Netflix Original) House at the End of the Street Restaurants on the Edge Season 2 (Netflix Original) Rust Valley Restorers Season 2 (Netflix Original) Valeria (Netflix Original) May 9 Charmed Season 2 Grey's Anatomy Season 16 May 11 Bordertown Season 3 (Netflix Original) Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Original) Trial by Media (Netflix Original) May 12 True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Original) Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix Original) May 13 The Wrong Missy (Netflix Original) May 14 Riverdale Season 4 May 15 Chichipatos (Netflix Original) District 9 I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Original) Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original) Magic for Humans Season 3 (Netflix Original) She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 5 (Netflix Original) White Lines (Netflix Original) May 16 La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original) Public Enemies United 93 May 17 Soul Surfer May 18 The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original) May 19 Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Original) Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original) Trumbo May 20 Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Original) The Flash Season 6 Rebelion de los Godinez (Netflix Original) May 22 Control Z (Netflix Original) History 101 (Netflix Original) Just Go with It The Lovebirds (Netflix Original) Selling Sunset Season 2 (Netflix Original) Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series Season 2 (Netflix Original) May 23 Dynasty Season 3 May 25 Ne Zha Norm of the North: Family Vacation Uncut Gems May 26 Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Original) May 27 I'm No Longer Here (Netflix Original) The Lincoln Lawyer May 28 Dorohedoro (Netflix Original) La corazonada (Netflix Original) May 29 Space Force (Netflix Original) Somebody Feed Phil Season 3 (Netflix Original) May 31 High Strung Free Dance Coming soon: Blood & Water (Netflix Original) Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (Netflix Original) Mystic Pop-up Bar (Netflix Original) Supergirl Season 5 Podcasts coming in May: Netflix is a Daily Joke Know it All starring OnlyJayus Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in May: May 1 John Carter May 15 Limitless The Place Beyond the Pines May 17 Royal Pains Seasons 1-8 May 18 Scandal Seasons 1-7 May 19 Black Snake Moan Carriers Evolution The First Wives Club It Takes Two Love, Rosie She's Out of My League What's Eating Gilbert Grape Young Adult Yours, Mine and Ours May 25 Bitten Seasons 1-3 May 30 Bob Ross: Beauty is Everywhere Collection 1 May 31 Austin Powers in Goldmember Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Dear John Final Destination Final Destination 2 Final Destination 3 The Final Destination Ghosts of Girlfriends Past Looney Tunes: Back in Action My Girl Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! Outbreak Red Dawn Richie Rich << PRIOR STORY

Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.

