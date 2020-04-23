Netflix subscribers can watch Space Force, a new comedy starring Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow, Hollywood, a new drama from producer Ryan Murphy, and the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend interactive special in May.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in May:
May 1
All Day and a Night (Netflix Original)
Almost Happy (Netflix Original)
Get In (Netflix Original)
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Original)
The Half of It (Netflix Original)
Hollywood (Netflix Original)
Into the Night (Netflix Original)
Medici: The Magnificent Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Original)
Reckoning Season 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
