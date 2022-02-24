HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Netflix: What's coming and going in March 2022

UPI News Service, 02/24/2022



Netflix subscribers can watch The Adam Project, a new sci-fi film starring Ryan Reynolds, and Bridgerton Season 2 in March. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in March: March 1 The Guardians of Justice (Netflix Original) Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix Original) Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix Original) 21 21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Battleship Christine Coach Carter Due Date Freddy vs. Jason Freddy vs. Jason Gattaca The Gift The Green Mile My Best Friend's Wedding Public Enemies Redemption The Replacements Richie Rich The Shawshank Redemption Shooter Shrek Shrek 2 Sorry to Bother You Starship Troopers Texas Chainsaw 3D Top Gun V for Vendetta Where the Wild Things Are Zoolander March 2 Against the Ice (Netflix Original) The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (Netflix Original) Savage Rhythm (Netflix Original) March 3 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 (Netflix Original) Midnight at the Pera Palace (Netflix Original) The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix Original) Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 (Netflix Original) Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (Netflix Original) The Weekend Away (Netflix Original) Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (Netflix Original) March 4 The Invisible Thread (Netflix Original) Lies and Deceit (Netflix Original) Making Fun (Netflix Original) Meskina (Netflix Original) Pieces of Her (Netflix Original) March 5 Beirut March 7 Good Girls Season 4 March 8 An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts Season 2 (Netflix Original) Autumn Girl (Netflix Original) Chip and Potato Season 3 (Netflix Original) Last One Standing (Netflix Original) Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You (Netflix Original) March 9 The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix Original) The Bombardment (Netflix Original) Byron Baes (Netflix Original) Queer Eye Germany (Netflix Original) The Last Kingdom Season 5 (Netflix Original) March 10 DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Karma's World Season 2 (Netflix Original) Kotaro Lives Alone (Netflix Original) Love, Life & Everything in Between (Netflix Original) March 11 Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 (Netflix Original) Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Netflix Original) Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After (Netflix Original) The Adam Project (Netflix Original) March 12 Dunkirk March 13 London Has Fallen March 15 Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (Netflix Original) Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She's Gorgeous (Netflix Original) Marilyn's Eyes (Netflix Original) One Piece Film: Strong World Team Zenko Go (Netflix Original) March 16 Pedal to Metal (Netflix Original) Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives (Netflix Original) Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank (Netflix Original) A Walk Among the Tombstones March 17 Lee Daniels' The Butler Rescued by Ruby (Netflix Original) Soil (Netflix Original) March 18 Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Netflix Original) Animal Season 2 (Netflix Original) Black Crab (Netflix Original) Cracow Monsters (Netflix Original) Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Netflix Original) Human Resources (Netflix Original) Is It Cake? (Netflix Original) Light the Night Part 3 (Netflix Original) Standing Up (Netflix Original) Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup Top Boy Season 2 (Netflix Original) Windfall (Netflix Original) Without Saying Goodbye (Netflix Original) Young, Famous & African (Netflix Original) March 21 Call the Midwife Season 10 In Good Hands March 22 Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (Netflix Original) The Principles of Pleasure (Netflix Original) March 24 Love Like the Falling Petals (Netflix Original) March 25 Bridgerton Season 2 (Netflix Original) Transformers: BotBots (Netflix Original) March 26 Blade Runner 2049 King of Thieves March 28 The Imitation Game March 29 Thermae Romae Novae (Netflix Original) March 29 Mighty Express Season 6 (Netflix Original) Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (Netflix Original) March 30 All Hail (Netflix Original) Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (Netflix Original) March 31 Casual Seasons 1-4 Super PupZ (Netflix Original) Coming soon: 800 Meters (Netflix Original) Tomorrow (Netflix Original) Coming soon to Netflix Games: Shatter Remastered Into the Dead 2: Unleashed This is a True Story Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in March: March 3 Parker Safe Haven March 6 The Secret March 15 Howards End March 21 Philomena March 27 Lawless March 28 Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom March 30 Doctor Foster Seasons 1-2 Mercy Black March 31 300 A River Runs Through It As Good as It Gets Bad Teacher Bee Movie Blood Diamond Braveheart Bright Star Despicable Me Despicable Me 2 Eight Legged Freaks Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate's Cove G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra Ghosts of Girlfriends Past Good Burger Gremlins The Hangover Happy Feet Two The Holiday Hook I Love You, Man In the Cut Interview with the Vampire Jumanji The Karate Kid Kung Fu Panda The Longest Yard Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted Madagascar 2: Escape 2 Africa Nacho Libre The NeverEnding Story Paranormal Activity Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends Runaway Bride The Ugly Truth Wild Wild West Woo << PRIOR STORY

