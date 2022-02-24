Netflix subscribers can watch The Adam Project, a new sci-fi film starring Ryan Reynolds, and Bridgerton Season 2 in March.The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in March:March 1The Guardians of Justice (Netflix Original)Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix Original)2121 BridgesA Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)BattleshipChristineCoach CarterDue DateFreddy vs. JasonGattacaThe GiftThe Green MileMy Best Friend's WeddingPublic EnemiesRedemptionThe ReplacementsRichie RichThe Shawshank RedemptionShooterShrekShrek 2Sorry to Bother YouStarship TroopersTexas Chainsaw 3DTop GunV for VendettaWhere the Wild Things AreZoolanderMarch 2Against the Ice (Netflix Original)The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (Netflix Original)Savage Rhythm (Netflix Original)March 3He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 (Netflix Original)Midnight at the Pera Palace (Netflix Original)The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix Original)Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 (Netflix Original)Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (Netflix Original)The Weekend Away (Netflix Original)Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (Netflix Original)March 4The Invisible Thread (Netflix Original)Lies and Deceit (Netflix Original)Making Fun (Netflix Original)Meskina (Netflix Original)Pieces of Her (Netflix Original)March 5BeirutMarch 7Good Girls Season 4March 8An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts Season 2 (Netflix Original)Autumn Girl (Netflix Original)Chip and Potato Season 3 (Netflix Original)Last One Standing (Netflix Original)Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You (Netflix Original)March 9The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix Original)The Bombardment (Netflix Original)Byron Baes (Netflix Original)Queer Eye Germany (Netflix Original)The Last Kingdom Season 5 (Netflix Original)March 10DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7Karma's World Season 2 (Netflix Original)Kotaro Lives Alone (Netflix Original)Love, Life & Everything in Between (Netflix Original)March 11Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 (Netflix Original)Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Netflix Original)Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After (Netflix Original)The Adam Project (Netflix Original)March 12DunkirkMarch 13London Has FallenMarch 15Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (Netflix Original)Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She's Gorgeous (Netflix Original)Marilyn's Eyes (Netflix Original)One Piece Film: Strong WorldTeam Zenko Go (Netflix Original)March 16Pedal to Metal (Netflix Original)Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives (Netflix Original)Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank (Netflix Original)A Walk Among the TombstonesMarch 17Lee Daniels' The ButlerRescued by Ruby (Netflix Original)Soil (Netflix Original)March 18Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Netflix Original)Animal Season 2 (Netflix Original)Black Crab (Netflix Original)Cracow Monsters (Netflix Original)Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Netflix Original)Human Resources (Netflix Original)Is It Cake? (Netflix Original)Light the Night Part 3 (Netflix Original)Standing Up (Netflix Original)Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor CupTop Boy Season 2 (Netflix Original)Windfall (Netflix Original)Without Saying Goodbye (Netflix Original)Young, Famous & African (Netflix Original)March 21Call the Midwife Season 10In Good HandsMarch 22Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (Netflix Original)The Principles of Pleasure (Netflix Original)March 24Love Like the Falling Petals (Netflix Original)March 25Bridgerton Season 2 (Netflix Original)Transformers: BotBots (Netflix Original)March 26Blade Runner 2049King of ThievesMarch 28The Imitation GameMarch 29Thermae Romae Novae (Netflix Original)March 29Mighty Express Season 6 (Netflix Original)Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (Netflix Original)March 30All Hail (Netflix Original)Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (Netflix Original)March 31Casual Seasons 1-4Super PupZ (Netflix Original)Coming soon:800 Meters (Netflix Original)Tomorrow (Netflix Original)Coming soon to Netflix Games:Shatter RemasteredInto the Dead 2: UnleashedThis is a True StoryHere's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in March:March 3ParkerSafe HavenMarch 6The SecretMarch 15Howards EndMarch 21PhilomenaMarch 27LawlessMarch 28Mandela: Long Walk to FreedomMarch 30Doctor Foster Seasons 1-2Mercy BlackMarch 31300A River Runs Through ItAs Good as It GetsBad TeacherBee MovieBlood DiamondBraveheartBright StarDespicable MeDespicable Me 2Eight Legged FreaksFree Willy 4: Escape from Pirate's CoveG.I. Joe: The Rise of CobraGhosts of Girlfriends PastGood BurgerGremlinsThe HangoverHappy Feet TwoThe HolidayHookI Love You, ManIn the CutInterview with the VampireJumanjiThe Karate KidKung Fu PandaThe Longest YardMadagascar 3: Europe's Most WantedMadagascar 2: Escape 2 AfricaNacho LibreThe NeverEnding StoryParanormal ActivityPokemon the Movie: I Choose You!Pokemon the Movie: The Power of UsPokemon the Series: Sun & MoonPokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: Ultra AdventuresPokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: Ultra LegendsRunaway BrideThe Ugly TruthWild Wild WestWoo