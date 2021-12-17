Netflix subscribers can watch Brazen, a murder mystery film starring Alyssa Milano, and new seasons of Ozark and Too Hot to Handle in January.The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.Here's a full list of what's being added to Netflix in January:Jan. 1Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke (Netflix Original)The Hook Up Plan Season 3 (Netflix Original)3001BRAnnie (1982)Big FishBraveheartCadillac RecordsCharlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)Doing Hard TimeEscaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her DaughterFirst SundayFree WillyG.I. Joe: The Rise of CobraGeronimo: An American LegendGhosts of Girlfriends PastGirl, InterruptedThe Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)Godzilla (1998)GreminsHappy FeetHell or High WaterHookI Know What You Did Last SummerInterview with the VampireJust Go with ItKung Fu PandaLinewatchThe Longest YardThe Lost BoysMidnight in ParisMonsters vs. AliensNacho LibreThe NeverEnding StoryParanormal ActivityThe PatriotRoad TripRunaway BrideScary Stories to Tell in the DarkStand by MeSuperman ReturnsTaxi DriverTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the OozeTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IIITeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)Terminator 2: Judgment DayTerminator 3: Rise of the MachinesTerminator SalvationThe TownTroyTrue GritThe Wedding SingerWild Wild WestWilly Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)WooJan. 4Action Pack (Netflix Original)Jan. 5Four to Dinner (Netflix Original)Rebelde (Netflix Original)Jan. 6The Club Part 2 (Netflix Original)The Wasteland (Netflix Original)Jan. 7Hype House (Netflix Original)Johnny Test Season 2 (Netflix Original)Jan. 10Undercover Season 3 (Netflix Original)Jan. 11Dear Mother (Netflix Original)Jan. 12How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (Netflix Original)Jan. 13Brazen (Netflix Original)Chosen (Netflix Original)The Journalist (Netflix Original)Photocopier (Netflix Original)Jan. 14After Life Season 3 (Netflix Original)Archive 81 (Netflix Original)Blippi: AdventuresBlippi's School Supply Scavenger HuntThe House (Netflix Original)Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix Original)This is Not a Comedy (Netflix Original)Jan. 16Phantom ThreadJan. 17After We FellJan. 18Mighty Express: Train Trouble (Netflix Original)Jan. 19El marginal Season 4 (Netflix Original)Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Netflix Original)Juanpis Gonzalez - The Series (Netflix Original)The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Netflix Original)Too Hot to Handle Season 3 (Netflix Original)Jan. 20Midnight Asia: Eat - Dance - Dream (Netflix Original)The Royal Treatment (Netflix Original)Jan. 21American BoogeywomanMunich: The Edge of War (Netflix Original)My Father's Violin (Netflix Original)Ozark Season 4, Part 1 (Netflix Original)Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Original)Summer Heat (Netflix Original)That Girl Lay LayJan. 24Three Songs for Benazir (Netflix Original)Jan. 25Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2 (Netflix Original)Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Netflix Original)Jan. 27Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Netflix Original)Jan. 28Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Netflix Original)Feria: The Darkest Light (Netflix Original)Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix Original)Home Team (Netflix Original)In From the Cold (Netflix Original)The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix Original)Coming soon:All of Us Are Dead (Netflix Original)I Am Georgina (Netflix Original)Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Netflix Original)Netflix games coming soon:Krispee StreetHextech Mayhem: A League of Legends StoryArcanium: Rise of AkhanHere's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in January:Jan. 1SnowpiercerJan. 5Episodes Seasons 1-5Jan. 6A Ghost StoryBallerinaDr. Seuss' The LoraxJan. 10Hardy Bucks Seasons 1-4Jan. 11Betty White: First Lady of TelevisionJan. 15The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2The Twilight Saga: EclipseThe Twilight Saga: New MoonTwilightJan. 17The Bling RingHomefrontJan. 21The Shannara Chronicles Seasons 1-2Jan. 31Bleach: The EntryBleach: The RescueBleach: The SubstituteCloud AtlasThe General's DaughterMy Girl 2My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Seasons 1-8Mystic RiverShutter Island