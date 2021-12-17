HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Netflix: What's coming and going in January 2022

Netflix subscribers can watch Brazen, a murder mystery film starring Alyssa Milano, and new seasons of Ozark and Too Hot to Handle in January. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month. Here's a full list of what's being added to Netflix in January: Jan. 1 Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke (Netflix Original) The Hook Up Plan Season 3 (Netflix Original) The Hook Up Plan Season 3 (Netflix Original) 300 1BR

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! Annie (1982) Big Fish Braveheart Cadillac Records Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) Doing Hard Time Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter First Sunday Free Willy G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra Geronimo: An American Legend Ghosts of Girlfriends Past Girl, Interrupted The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) Godzilla (1998) Gremins Happy Feet Hell or High Water Hook I Know What You Did Last Summer Interview with the Vampire Just Go with It Kung Fu Panda Linewatch The Longest Yard The Lost Boys Midnight in Paris Monsters vs. Aliens Nacho Libre The NeverEnding Story Paranormal Activity The Patriot Road Trip Runaway Bride Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Stand by Me Superman Returns Taxi Driver Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990) Terminator 2: Judgment Day Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines Terminator Salvation The Town Troy True Grit The Wedding Singer Wild Wild West Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) Woo Jan. 4 Action Pack (Netflix Original) Jan. 5 Four to Dinner (Netflix Original) Rebelde (Netflix Original) Jan. 6 The Club Part 2 (Netflix Original) The Wasteland (Netflix Original) Jan. 7 Hype House (Netflix Original) Johnny Test Season 2 (Netflix Original) Jan. 10 Undercover Season 3 (Netflix Original) Jan. 11 Dear Mother (Netflix Original) Jan. 12 How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (Netflix Original) Jan. 13 Brazen (Netflix Original) Chosen (Netflix Original) The Journalist (Netflix Original) Photocopier (Netflix Original) Jan. 14 After Life Season 3 (Netflix Original) Archive 81 (Netflix Original) Blippi: Adventures Blippi's School Supply Scavenger Hunt The House (Netflix Original) Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix Original) This is Not a Comedy (Netflix Original) Jan. 16 Phantom Thread Jan. 17 After We Fell Jan. 18 Mighty Express: Train Trouble (Netflix Original) Jan. 19 El marginal Season 4 (Netflix Original) Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Netflix Original) Juanpis Gonzalez - The Series (Netflix Original) The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Netflix Original) Too Hot to Handle Season 3 (Netflix Original) Jan. 20 Midnight Asia: Eat - Dance - Dream (Netflix Original) The Royal Treatment (Netflix Original) Jan. 21 American Boogeywoman Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix Original) My Father's Violin (Netflix Original) Ozark Season 4, Part 1 (Netflix Original) Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Original) Summer Heat (Netflix Original) That Girl Lay Lay Jan. 24 Three Songs for Benazir (Netflix Original) Jan. 25 Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2 (Netflix Original) Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Netflix Original) Jan. 27 Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Netflix Original) Jan. 28 Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Netflix Original) Feria: The Darkest Light (Netflix Original) Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix Original) Home Team (Netflix Original) In From the Cold (Netflix Original) The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix Original) Coming soon: All of Us Are Dead (Netflix Original) I Am Georgina (Netflix Original) Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Netflix Original) Netflix games coming soon: Krispee Street Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story Arcanium: Rise of Akhan Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in January: Jan. 1 Snowpiercer Jan. 5 Episodes Seasons 1-5 Jan. 6 A Ghost Story Ballerina Dr. Seuss' The Lorax Jan. 10 Hardy Bucks Seasons 1-4 Jan. 11 Betty White: First Lady of Television Jan. 15 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 The Twilight Saga: Eclipse The Twilight Saga: New Moon Twilight Jan. 17 The Bling Ring Homefront Jan. 21 The Shannara Chronicles Seasons 1-2 Jan. 31 Bleach: The Entry Bleach: The Rescue Bleach: The Substitute Cloud Atlas The General's Daughter My Girl 2 My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Seasons 1-8 Mystic River Shutter Island << PRIOR STORY

NEXT STORY >>

Hulu: What's coming and going in January 2022

Hulu: What's coming and going in January 2022



