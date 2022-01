HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Netflix: What's coming and going in February 2022

UPI News Service, 01/20/2022



Netflix subscribers can watch jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a documentary about rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, and Love is Blind Season 2 in February. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in February: Feb. 1 My Best Friend Anne Frank (Netflix Original) Gabby's Dollhouse Season 4 (Netflix Original) Gabby's Dollhouse Season 4 (Netflix Original) Raising Dion Season 2 (Netflix Original) The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda Batman Begins The Book of Eli The Bourne Ultimatum Caddyshack Caddyshack 2 Countdown Countdown The Dark Knight Despicable Me Despicable Me 2 The Devil's Advocate Donnie Brasco The Exorcist The Foreigner The Hangover Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole The Last Samurai The Lucky One The Negotiator The New Guy New Year's Eve The One The Other Boleyn Girl The Other Guys Patsy & Loretta Transformers: Dark of the Moon Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Warrior Watchmen Feb. 2 Dark Desire Season 2 (Netflix Original) MeatEater Season 10, Part 2 (Netflix Original) The Tinder Swindler (Netflix Original) Feb. 3 Finding Ola (Netflix Original) Kid Cosmic Season 3 (Netflix Original) Murderville (Netflix Original) Feb. 4 Looop Lapeta (Netflix Original) Sweet Magnolias Season 2 (Netflix Original) Through My Window (Netflix Original) Feb. 8 Child of Kamiari Month (Netflix Original) Love is Blind Japan New Episodes Weekly (Netflix Original) Ms. Pat: Y'all Want to Hear Something Crazy? (Netflix Original) Feb. 9 Catching Killers Season 2 (Netflix Original) Disenchantment Part 4 (Netflix Original) Ideias i Venda (Netflix Original) Only Jokes Allowed (Netflix Original) The Privilege (Netflix Original) Feb. 10 Into the Wind (Netflix Original) St. Vincent Until Life Do Us Part (Netflix Original) Feb. 11 Anne+: The Film (Netflix Original) Love Tactics (Netflix Original) Bigbug (Netflix Original) Inventing Anna (Netflix Original) Love and Leashes (Netflix Original) Love is Blind Season 2 New Episodes Weekly (Netflix Original) Tall Girl 2 (Netflix Original) Toy Boy Season 2 (Netflix Original) Feb. 12 Forecasting Love and Weather (Netflix Original) Twenty Five Twenty One (Netflix Original) Feb. 14 Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Netflix Original) Fishbowl Wives (Netflix Original) Feb. 15 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Love is Blind Japan New Episodes Weekly (Netflix Original) Ridley Jones Season 3 (Netflix Original) Feb. 16 Blackhat jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy New Episodes Weekly (Netflix Original) Secrets of Summer (Netflix Original) Swap Shop Season 2 (Netflix Original) Feb. 17 Erax (Netflix Original) Fistful of Vengeance (Netflix Original) Forgive Us Our Trespasses (Netflix Original) Heart Shot (Netflix Original) Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life (Netflix Original) Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow (Netflix Original) Feb. 18 The Cuphead Show! (Netflix Original) Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (Netflix Original) Love is Blind Season 2 New Episodes Weekly (Netflix Original) Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (Netflix Original) Space Force Season 2 (Netflix Original) Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix Original) Feb. 20 Don't Kill Me (Netflix Original) Feb. 21 Halloween (2007) Feb. 22 Cat Burglar (Netflix Original) Love is Blind Japan New Episodes Weekly (Netflix Original) Race: Bubba Wallace (Netflix Original) Feb. 23 UFO (Netflix Original) Feb. 24 Karma's World Music Videos (Netflix Original) Feb. 25 Back to 15 (Netflix Original) Love is Blind Season 2 New Episodes Weekly (Netflix Original) Merli­. Sapere Aude (Netflix Original) Restless (Netflix Original) Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming (Netflix Original) Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix Original) Feb. 28 My Wonderful Life (Netflix Original) Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3 Coming soon: Business Proposal (Netflix Original) Juvenile Justice (Netflix Original) Love, Life & Everything in Between (Netflix Original) One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura One Piece: Episode of Alabasta Coming soon to Netflix Games: Dungeon Dwarves Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in February: Feb. 1 Await Further Instructions Grown Ups Feb. 8 Polaroid Feb. 9 Hitler - A Career Feb. 15 Studio 54 Feb. 16 Drunk Parents Feb. 19 Good Time Feb. 20 Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey Feb. 25 No Escape Feb. 26 Edge of Seventeen Feb. 28 Border Security: America's Front Line Season 2 Chocolat Dances with Wolves The Darkest Hour Fool's Gold Here Comes the Boom The Interview Labyrinth Law Abiding Citizen Mars Attacks! Observe and Report Rain Man Sabrina Sex Drive Something Borrowed Soul Surfer Step Brothers Terminator 2: Judgment Day Total Recall We Were Soldiers

