Netflix subscribers can watch Firefly Lane, a new series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, Malcolm & Marie, a film with Zendaya and John David Washington, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever in February.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in February:
Feb. 1
The Bank Job
Beverly Hills Ninja
Eat Pray Love
Inception
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.