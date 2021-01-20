Netflix subscribers can watch Firefly Lane, a new series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, Malcolm & Marie, a film with Zendaya and John David Washington, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in February:

Feb. 1

The Bank Job

Beverly Hills Ninja

Eat Pray Love

Inception

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Love Daily Season 1

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Dead Ex Season 1

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The Patriot

Rocks

Shutter Island

The Unsetting Season 1

Zac and Mia Seasons 1-2

Zathura

Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic (Netflix Original)

Mighty Express Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 3

All My Friends Are Dead (Netflix Original)

Black Beach (Netflix Original)

Firefly Lane (Netflix Original)

Feb. 5

Hache Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Invisible City (Netflix Original)

The Last Paradiso (Netflix Original)

Little Big Women (Netflix Original)

Malcolm & Marie (Netflix Original)

Space Sweepers (Netflix Original)

Strip Down, Rise Up (Netflix Original)

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity (Netflix Original)

Feb. 6

The Sinner: Jamie

Feb. 8

iCarly Seasons 1-2

War Dogs

Feb. 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Netflix Original)

The Misadventures of Heidi and Cokeman (Netflix Original)

The World We Make

Feb. 11

Capitani (Netflix Original)

Layla Majnun (Netflix Original)

Middle of Nowhere

Red Dot (Netflix Original)

Squared Love (Netflix Original)

Feb. 12

Buried by the Bernards (Netflix Original)

Nadiya Bakes (Netflix Original)

Hate by Dani Rovira (Netflix Original)

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (Netflix Original)

Xico's Journey (Netflix Original)

Feb. 13

Monsoon

Feb. 15

The Crew (Netflix Original)

Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie (Netflix Original)

Good Girls Season 3

Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes (Netflix Original)

Hello, Me! (Netflix Original)

MeatEater Season 9, Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Netflix Original)

Feb. 19

I Care a Lot (Netflix Original)

Tribes of Europa (Netflix Original)

Feb. 20

Classmates Minus (Netflix Original)

Feb. 21

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On the Rocks (Netflix Original)

Pele (Netflix Original)

Feb. 24

Canine Intervention (Netflix Original)

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix Original)

Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 2

Feb. 25

Geez & Ann (Netflix Original)

High-Rise Invasion (Netflix Original)

Feb. 26

Bigfoot Family (Netflix Original)

Captain Fantastic

Caught by a Wave (Netflix Original)

Crazy About Her (Netflix Original)

No Escape

Our Idiot Brother

Coming soon:

Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art

Sisyphus (Netflix Original)

Vincenzo (Netflix Original)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in February:

Feb. 4

Erased

Feb. 5

Lila & Eve

Woody Woodpecker

Feb. 7

Don't Knock Twice

Swiped

Feb. 10

A Bad Moms Christmas

Feb. 11

The Other Guys

Feb. 14

Alone in Berlin

Hostiles

Feb. 16

Brave Miss World Collection 1

Feb. 19

Bates Motel Seasons 1-5

Feb. 20

A Haunted House

Feb. 21

Trespass Against Us

Feb. 24

Dolphin Tale 2

Feb. 26

The Frozen Ground

Feb. 28

A Walk to Remember

Basic Instinct

Easy A

The Gift

GoodFellas

Gran Torino

Haywire

LA 92

Little Nicky

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution

Saving Mr. Banks

Sleepover