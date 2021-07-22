HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Netflix: What's coming and going in August 2021

Netflix subscribers can watch The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated film set in The Witcher universe, and Sparking Joy, a new series featuring Marie Kondo, in August. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in August: Aug. 1 30 Rock Seasons 1-7 Beethoven Beethoven Beethoven's 2nd Beowulf

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! Catch Me If You Can Darwin's Game Deep Blue Sea The Edge of Seventeen Ferris Bueller's Day Off Five Feet Apart Friday Night Lights Seasons 1-5 Friday Night Lights Seasons 1-5 Good Luck Chuck The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia Hunter X Hunter Seasons 5-6 Inception The Lincoln Lawyer The Losers The Machinist Magnolia Major Payne My Girl My Girl 2 The Net The Original Kings of Comedy Pineapple Express Poms Seabiscuit Space Cowboys Team America: World Police Aug. 3 Pray Away (Netflix Original) Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (Netflix Original) Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Netflix Original) Aug. 4 Aftermath American Masters: Inventing David Geffen Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Netflix Original) Control Z Season 2 (Netflix Original) Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 3 (Netflix Original) Cooking with Paris (Netflix Original) Aug. 6 Hit & Run (Netflix Original) Navarasa (Netflix Original) The Swarm (Netflix Original) Vivo (Netflix Original) Aug. 8 Quartet Aug. 9 Shaman King (Netflix Original) Aug. 10 Gabby's Dollhouse Season 2 (Netflix Original) Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (Netflix Original) Untold: Malice at the Palace (Netflix Original) Aug. 11 Bake Squad (Netflix Original) The Kissing Booth 3 (Netflix Original) La diosa del asfalto Misha and the Wolves (Netflix Original) Aug. 12 AlRawabi School for Girls (Netflix Original) Lokillo: Nothing's the Same (Netflix Original) Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (Netflix Original) Aug. 13 Beckett (Netflix Original) Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix Original) Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 5: South Pacific (Netflix Original) Gone for Good (Netflix Original) The Kingdom (Netflix Original) Valeria Season 2 (Netflix Original) Aug. 15 Mother Goose Club Seasons 3-4 Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Senpai Season 1 Winx Club Season 6 Aug. 16 Walk of Shame Aug. 17 Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 5 (Netflix Original) Untold: Deal with the Devil (Netflix Original) Aug. 18 The Defeated (Netflix Original) Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (Netflix Original) Out of my league (Netflix Original) The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (Netflix Original) Aug. 19 Like Crazy Aug. 20 The Chair (Netflix Original) Everything Will Be Fine (Netflix Original) The Loud House Movie (Netflix Original) Sweet Girl (Netflix Original) Aug. 23 The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix Original) Aug. 24 Oggy Oggy (Netflix Original) Untold: Caitlyn Jenner (Netflix Original) Aug. 25 Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (Netflix Original) Clickbait (Netflix Original) John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Netflix Original) Motel Makeover (Netflix Original) The November Man The Old Ways Open Your Eyes (Netflix Original) Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Netflix Original) Rainbow High Part 2 Really Love The River Runner Tayo the Little Bus Season 4 The Water Man Aug. 26 Edens Zero (Netflix Original) Family Reunion Part 4 (Netflix Original) Aug. 27 He's All That (Netflix Original) I Heart Arlo (Netflix Original) Titletown High (Netflix Original) Aug. 28 Bread Barbershop Season 2 Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix Original) Aug. 31 Sparking Joy (Netflix Original) Untold: Crime and Penalties (Netflix Original) Coming soon: Comedy Premium League (Netflix Original) D.P. (Netflix Original) Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in August: Aug. 1 American Assassin Aug. 4 #cats_the_mewvie Aug. 7 The Promise Aug. 9 El Cartel Seasons 1-2 Nightcrawler Aug. 12 Safety Not Guaranteed Scary Movie 5 Aug. 14 Mother Goose Club Seasons 1-2 Aug. 15 Jericho Seasons 1-2 Wish I Was Here Aug. 20 Kill the Irishman Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom The Founder Aug. 22 1BR Aug. 26 The Angry Birds Movie 2 Aug. 27 A Princess for Christmas Aug. 29 Strange but True Aug. 30 Casino Royale The Eichmann Show Full Out Quantum of Solace Stranger Than Fiction Aug. 31 Adrift Angel Eyes The Big Lebowski Chinatown The Departed Election The Girl Next Door Hey Arnold! The Movie Hot Rod Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events Love Actually Love Happens The Manchurian Candidate Monsters vs. Aliens The Muppets Muppets Most Wanted Nacho Libre Moon Kingdom Pootie Tang The Prince & Me Resident Evil: Afterlife Resident Evil: Extinction The Ring Road to Perdition The Social Network Superbad The Time Traveler's Wife << PRIOR STORY

