Netflix subscribers can watch The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated film set in The Witcher universe, and Sparking Joy, a new series featuring Marie Kondo, in August.The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in August:Aug. 130 Rock Seasons 1-7BeethovenBeethoven's 2ndBeowulfCatch Me If You CanDarwin's GameDeep Blue SeaThe Edge of SeventeenFerris Bueller's Day OffFive Feet ApartFriday Night Lights Seasons 1-5Good Luck ChuckThe Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of GeorgiaHunter X Hunter Seasons 5-6InceptionThe Lincoln LawyerThe LosersThe MachinistMagnoliaMajor PayneMy GirlMy Girl 2The NetThe Original Kings of ComedyPineapple ExpressPomsSeabiscuitSpace CowboysTeam America: World PoliceAug. 3Pray Away (Netflix Original)Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (Netflix Original)Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Netflix Original)Aug. 4AftermathAmerican Masters: Inventing David GeffenCocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Netflix Original)Control Z Season 2 (Netflix Original)Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 3 (Netflix Original)Cooking with Paris (Netflix Original)Aug. 6Hit & Run (Netflix Original)Navarasa (Netflix Original)The Swarm (Netflix Original)Vivo (Netflix Original)Aug. 8QuartetAug. 9Shaman King (Netflix Original)Aug. 10Gabby's Dollhouse Season 2 (Netflix Original)Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (Netflix Original)Untold: Malice at the Palace (Netflix Original)Aug. 11Bake Squad (Netflix Original)The Kissing Booth 3 (Netflix Original)La diosa del asfaltoMisha and the Wolves (Netflix Original)Aug. 12AlRawabi School for Girls (Netflix Original)Lokillo: Nothing's the Same (Netflix Original)Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (Netflix Original)Aug. 13Beckett (Netflix Original)Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix Original)Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 5: South Pacific (Netflix Original)Gone for Good (Netflix Original)The Kingdom (Netflix Original)Valeria Season 2 (Netflix Original)Aug. 15Mother Goose Club Seasons 3-4Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Senpai Season 1Winx Club Season 6Aug. 16Walk of ShameAug. 17Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 5 (Netflix Original)Untold: Deal with the Devil (Netflix Original)Aug. 18The Defeated (Netflix Original)Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (Netflix Original)Out of my league (Netflix Original)The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (Netflix Original)Aug. 19Like CrazyAug. 20The Chair (Netflix Original)Everything Will Be Fine (Netflix Original)The Loud House Movie (Netflix Original)Sweet Girl (Netflix Original)Aug. 23The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix Original)Aug. 24Oggy Oggy (Netflix Original)Untold: Caitlyn Jenner (Netflix Original)Aug. 25Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (Netflix Original)Clickbait (Netflix Original)John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Netflix Original)Motel Makeover (Netflix Original)The November ManThe Old WaysOpen Your Eyes (Netflix Original)Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Netflix Original)Rainbow High Part 2Really LoveThe River RunnerTayo the Little Bus Season 4The Water ManAug. 26Edens Zero (Netflix Original)Family Reunion Part 4 (Netflix Original)Aug. 27He's All That (Netflix Original)I Heart Arlo (Netflix Original)Titletown High (Netflix Original)Aug. 28Bread Barbershop Season 2Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix Original)Aug. 31Sparking Joy (Netflix Original)Untold: Crime and Penalties (Netflix Original)Coming soon:Comedy Premium League (Netflix Original)D.P. (Netflix Original)Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in August:Aug. 1American AssassinAug. 4#cats_the_mewvieAug. 7The PromiseAug. 9El Cartel Seasons 1-2NightcrawlerAug. 12Safety Not GuaranteedScary Movie 5Aug. 14Mother Goose Club Seasons 1-2Aug. 15Jericho Seasons 1-2Wish I Was HereAug. 20Kill the IrishmanNorm of the North: Keys to the KingdomThe FounderAug. 221BRAug. 26The Angry Birds Movie 2Aug. 27A Princess for ChristmasAug. 29Strange but TrueAug. 30Casino RoyaleThe Eichmann ShowFull OutQuantum of SolaceStranger Than FictionAug. 31AdriftAngel EyesThe Big LebowskiChinatownThe DepartedElectionThe Girl Next DoorHey Arnold! The MovieHot RodLemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate EventsLove ActuallyLove HappensThe Manchurian CandidateMonsters vs. AliensThe MuppetsMuppets Most WantedNacho LibreMoon KingdomPootie TangThe Prince & MeResident Evil: AfterlifeResident Evil: ExtinctionThe RingRoad to PerditionThe Social NetworkSuperbadThe Time Traveler's Wife