UPI News Service, 03/20/2020





Netflix subscribers can watch the comedy series Community, Middleditch & Schwartz, a series of comedy specials featuring Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz, and Never Have I Ever, a new series created by Mindy Kaling, in April. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in April: April 1 David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Original) How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Original) How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Original) The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Original) Nailed It! Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! Sunderland 'Til I Die Season 2 (Netflix Original) 40 Days and 40 Nights Bloodsport Cadillac Records Can't Hardly Wait Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke Community Seasons 1-6 Community Seasons 1-6 Deep Impact God's Not Dead Just Friends Killer Klowns from Outer Space Kim's Convenience Season 4 Lethal Weapon Lethal Weapon 2 Lethal Weapon 3 Lethal Weapon 4 MInority Report Molly's Game Mortal Kombat Mud Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends Season 3 Promised Land Road to Perdition Salt School Daze Sherlock Holmes Soul Plane Sunrise in Heaven Taxi Driver The Death of Stalin The Girl with All the Gifts The Hangover The Matrix The Matrix Reloaded The Matrix Revolutions The Perks of Being a Wallflower The Roommate The Runaways The Social Network Wildling April 2 The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll April 3 Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Original) La casa de papel Part 4 (Netflix Original) Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Original) Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Original) StarBeam (Netflix Original) April 4 Angel Has Fallen April 5 The Killing of a Sacred Deer April 6 The Big Show Show (Netflix Original) April 7 Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 Part 3 (Netflix Original) April 9 Hi Score Girl Season 2 (Netflix Original) April 10 Brews Brothers (Netflix Original) LA Originals (Netflix Original) La vie scolaire (Netflix Original) Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Original) The Main Event (Netflix Original) Tigertail (Netflix Original) April 11 CODE 8 April 14 Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Original) April 15 The Innocence Files (Netflix Original) Outer Banks (Netflix Original) April 16 Despicable Me Fary: Hexagone Season 2 (Netflix Original) Fauda Season 3 (Netflix Original) Hail, Caesar! Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Original) Jem and the Holograms April 17 Betonrausch (Netflix Original) #blackAF (Netflix Original) Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Original) The Last Kids on Earth Book 2 (Netflix Original) Legado en los huesos (Netflix Original) Sergio (Netflix Original) Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original) April 18 The Green Hornet April 20 Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original) The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original) The Vatican Tapes April 21 Bleach: The Assault Bleach: The Bount Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Original) April 22 Absurd Planet (Netflix Original) Circus of Books (Netflix Original) El silencio del pantano (Netflix Original) The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Original) The Willoughbys (Netflix Original) Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original) April 23 The House of Flowers Season 3 (Netflix Original) April 24 After Life Season 2 (Netflix Original) Extraction (Netflix Original) Hello Ninja Season 2 (Netflix Original) Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Original) April 25 The Artist Django Unchained April 26 The Last Kingdom Season 4 (Netflix Original) April 27 Battle: Los Angeles Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original) April 29 A Secret Love (Netflix Original) Extracurricular (Netflix Original) Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Original) Nadiya's Time to Eat (Netflix Original) April 30 Dangerous Lies (Netflix Original) Drifting Dragons (Netflix Original) The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original) Rich in Love (Ricos en Amor) (Netflix Original) The Victims' Game (Netflix Original) Coming soon: Arashi's Diary - Voyage New Episodes (Netflix Original) The Circle Game (Netflix Original) The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix Original) Podcasts coming in April: Netflix is a Daily Joke Post Play with Jason Bateman and Chris Mundy Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in April: April 4 American Odyssey Season 1 April 8 Movie 43 April 15 21 & Over April 16 Lost Girl Seasons 1-5 April 17 Big Fat Liar April 19 The Longest Yard April 24 The Ugly Truth April 29 National Treasure April 30 A Cinderella Story A Little Princess A Nightmare on Elm Street Blade Runner: The Final Cut The Craft Crash Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon The Dirty Dozen Dirty Harry Driving Miss Daisy Friday the 13th Good Burger GoodFellas The Hangover Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events Police Academy Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment Police Academy 3: Back in Training Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach Police Academy 6: City Under Siege Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow Rosemary's Baby Rounders Scream 2 Scream 3 The Shawshank Redemption Space Jam Spy Kids Step Brothers Strictly Ballroom The Talented Mr. Ripley Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles True Grit << PRIOR STORY

