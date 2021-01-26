Vikings: Valhalla, a new original series to debut on Netflix later this year as a continuation of the Vikings saga, announced cast members Tuesday.

The new series from creator Michael Hirst begins 100 years after the original series concludes and dramatizes the adventures of the most famous Vikings, including Leif Eriksson, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror, and will explore their fight for survival in evolving Europe.

Sam Corlett, an actor known for his work on the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will play Leif Eriksson, a Greenlander and tough sailor raised on the outer fringes of the known world, who comes from a tightknit family with old pagan beliefs, Netflix said in its cast announcement.

Frida Gustavsson, of the TV series The Witcher, will play Freydis Eriksdotter, Leif's sister, and a staunch believer in the "old gods," who like her brother reaches Kattegat as an outsider and becomes an inspiration to those of the old ways.

Leo Suter, of the TV miniseries The Liberator, will play Harald, who was born into Viking nobility and is able to unite followers of Odin and Christians.

Bradley Freegard, of TV series Keeping Faith, will play Viking leader, King Canute of Denmark.

Johannes Johannesson, of drama series Cursed, will play Olaf Haraldson, a stern and ambitious "Old Testament" Christian, Viking and Harald's older half brother.

Laura Berlin, a German actress in the TV series Breaking Even, will play Emma of Normandy, from the Norman court and of Viking blood, and one of the wealthiest women in Europe.

The Borgias actor David Oakes will play Earl Godwin, chief counselor to the King of England.

Caroline Henderson, an actress in the TV series Christmas Star, plays Jarl Haakon, a warrior who rules Kattegat with a steady hand.

Recurring characters cast include Pollyanna McInstosh (The Walking Dead), as Queen AELfgifu, and Asbrjorn Krogh Nissen (Bron), as Jarl Kare, who presents a threat to the old pagan ways.