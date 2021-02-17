Netflix and video gamer maker Valve have announced a new anime series based on Valve's DOTA 2 titled DOTA: Dragon's Blood.

The first teaser trailer for the series was released Tuesday featuring Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight.

Davion leaps into action against a large dragon, with the teaser ending as his sword clashes with the beast.

"Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined," reads the synopsis.

DOTA: Dragon's Blood will launch globally on March 25 with eight episodes.

Ashley Edward Miller (X-Men: First Class, Thor) serves as series showrunner and executive producer. Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra and Netflix's Voltron) is handling the animation with Ryu Ki Hyun as co-executive producer.

"Fans will love how we've imagined the DOTA 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters. The cinematic animation, acting and music are simply next level and I'm grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions," Miller said in a statement.

DOTA 2 is an online multiplayer game that hosts millions of players daily. The annual International DOTA 2 Championship has paid over $150 million to winning teams.