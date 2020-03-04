Netflix and U.N. Women released on Wednesday a collection of films, television shows and documentaries curated by women in celebration of International Women's Day.

The collection, which will be available all year, is titled Because She Watched and can be accessed on Netflix.com/BecauseSheWatched.

Because She Watched celebrates the stories that have inspired the women who inspire the public.

Lana Condor, Millie Bobby Brown, Ava DuVernay, Salma Hayek, Sophia Loren, Janet Mock, Yalitza Aparicio, Laurie Nunn and Petra Costa were among the 55 women who selected titles for the collection.

Orange is the New Black, Unbelievable, Sex Education, Followers, Lionheart and more appear as part of the collection.

"This collaboration is about taking on the challenge of telling women's stories and showing women in all their diversity. It's about making visible the invisible, and proving that not only by fully representing and including women on screen, behind-the-camera and in our narratives overall, society will truly flourish," U.N. Women deputy executive director Anita Bhatia said in a statement.