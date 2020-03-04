Orange is the New Black, Unbelievable, Sex Education, Followers, Lionheart and more appear as part of the collection.
"This collaboration is about taking on the challenge of telling women's stories and showing women in all their diversity. It's about making visible the invisible, and proving that not only by fully representing and including women on screen, behind-the-camera and in our narratives overall, society will truly flourish," U.N. Women deputy executive director Anita Bhatia said in a statement.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.