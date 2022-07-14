Netflix's Tudum fan event will return in 2022.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that it will hold a new global virtual event for fans in September.

Tudum will feature over 100 shows, films and specials from across the globe. The program will include news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, first looks and interviews with Netflix stars and creators.

This year's event will kick off Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. EDT in South Korea, followed by a program at 10:30 p.m. from India. News from series and movies out of the United States and Europe will begin Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.

Tudum will conclude with a celebratory fan event Sept. 25 at midnight in Japan.

Last year's program featured a sneak peak at Bridgerton Season 2, a clip of Red Notice, footage from Stranger Things and more. The virtual event garnered over 25.7 million views from fans in 184 countries.