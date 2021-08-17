Netflix has released a unique trailer for its upcoming documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, which does not feature footage from the film.

The streaming service instead explains in the 30-second clip that they are not allowed to show any footage.

"We want to show you the trailer for Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed but we can't. Find out why on Aug. 25," reads text that is placed over a black and white photo of Ross during the trailer.

"Beyond the iconic hair, soothing voice and nostalgic paintings lies a mystery that many have yet to discover," reads the synopsis.

Ross, known for his kind demeanor, is a famous landscape artist and art instructor who hosted The Joy of Painting. Ross died in 1995 at the age of 52 after a battle with lymphoma.

The documentary will explore his fame and a battle that took place over his business empire.