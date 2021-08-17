Netflix tells fans to discover the mystery in new Bob Ross documentary trailer
UPI News Service, 08/17/2021
Netflix has released a unique trailer for its upcoming documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, which does not feature footage from the film.
The streaming service instead explains in the 30-second clip that they are not allowed to show any footage.
"We want to show you the trailer for Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed but we can't. Find out why on Aug. 25," reads text that is placed over a black and white photo of Ross during the trailer.
"Beyond the iconic hair, soothing voice and nostalgic paintings lies a mystery that many have yet to discover," reads the synopsis.
Ross, known for his kind demeanor, is a famous landscape artist and art instructor who hosted The Joy of Painting. Ross died in 1995 at the age of 52 after a battle with lymphoma.
The documentary will explore his fame and a battle that took place over his business empire.
