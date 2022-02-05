Netflix is giving a glimpse of "Knives Out 2" and "The Adam Project."

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a 2022 movie preview Thursday featuring footage from 28 new films premiering this year.

"Knives Out 2" is a sequel to the mystery film "Knives Out" (2019) and is written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae and Kathryn Hahn star.

"The Adam Project" is a sci-fi film directed by "Stranger Things" executive producer Shawn Levy.

Ryan Reynolds stars as a man who travels back in time to get help from his younger self.

Ryan Gosling will star in the action thriller film "The Gray Man," directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo.

Sci-fi drama "The Mothership," starring Halle Berry, and the assassin thriller "The Mother" with Jennifer Lopez are also coming to Netflix.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

In addition, Adam Sandler will star in the sports comedy "Hustle," while Millie Bobby Brown will reprise her role as Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, in "Enola Holmes 2."

Other projects include Guillermo Del Toro's stop-motion "Pinocchio" and "Slumberland," a fantasy film based on the Winsor McCay comic book series "Little Nemo in Slumberland" and starring Jason Momoa.