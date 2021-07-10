Season 2 of The Witcher is slated to debut on Netflix this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What you've all been waiting for, Witcher family. Here's the first teaser trailer for Season 2, premiering December 17," the show's Twitter feed said Friday.

Based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, the medieval fantasy drama stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimi® M Khayisa, Paul Bullion, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Declan de Barra.

"I played the Season 1 way deliberately, which was him out in the wilds and without the opportunity for vast swathes of dialogue," Cavill said at WitcherCon Friday.

"I thought it best to be the man who says less because that seems like he's thinking more. And that was the intention with that. But once you get into a scenario with Cirilla, and the Witchers and his home space and with those people who he already knows, I was of the opinion that you had to let him be verbose and be philosophical and speak more and be intellectual, because that's what he is. He's not just a big old white-haired brute."