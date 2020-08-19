Netflix has renewed supernatural action-drama series Warrior Nun for a second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service released on Twitter Wednesday a video featuring showrunner Simon Barry announcing the renewal to members of the cast, including Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea and Olivia Delcan.

The cast shared some of their favorite memories from shooting the first season before they were made aware of the renewal.

"For me was the last fighting scene. All the months that we were working together, we're like deep sisters," Delcan said about her favorite memory.

The cast was then surprised with the second season renewal and cheered.

Warrior Nun, based on the Warrior Nun Arela comic book series by Ben Dunn, follows an ancient order that battles demons for the church.

Sylvia De Fanti, Tristan Ulloa and Thekla Reuten also star. The first season arrived on Netflix in July with 10 episodes.