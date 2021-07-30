Netflix said it has renewed its fantasy dramedy, Sweet Tooth, for a second season, which will include eight, hour-long episodes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Mickle is returning as executive producer, writer, director and showrunner for Season 2 of the screen adaptation of Jeff Lemire's DC comic books.

"It's been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy. We couldn't be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey," Mickle said in a statement Thursday.

Also among the show's producers are Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

Season 1 of Sweet Tooth premiered June 4, and Netflix said 60 million member households watch it in the first four weeks it was streaming. It stars Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani and Neil Sandilands. James Brolin is the narrator.

"Ten years ago, 'The Great Crumble' wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids -- babies born part human, part animal," a synopsis said.

"Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what's left of America in search of answers -- about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home."