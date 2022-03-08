Netflix announced Tuesday it has renewed Never Have I Ever for a fourth season. The show will conclude with the fourth season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 3 will premiere this summer. Netflix's announcement said Season 4 will premiere in 2023.

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher created Never Have I Ever. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi, an Indian girl in high school trying to navigate her mother's expectations and her own teenage love life.

"We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you," Kaling and Fisher said in a statement.

Never Have I Ever premiered April 27, 2020. Season 2 followed on July 15, 2021.