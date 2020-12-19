Netflix has renewed its supernatural mystery series Locke & Key for Season 3.

Season 2 of the graphic novel adaptation is now in production and is expected to premiere in 2021.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have found a home at Netflix where I feel constantly supported, challenged and inspired," series executive producer and co-showrunner Meredith Averill said in a statement Friday.

Carlton Cuse is the other co-showrunner. The show is based on a comic book series written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodriguez.

The series stars Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Darby Stanchfield, Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones and Griffin Gluck.

It is about three siblings who move with their mother into their peculiar, ancestral home after the murder of their father.