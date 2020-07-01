Netflix announced on Wednesday that Belgium sci-fi thriller Into the Night has been renewed for a second season.

Pauline Etienne, Laurent Capelluto, Mehmet Kurtulus and other members of the cast made the announcement in a video addressed to fans that was filmed virtually from each of their homes.

"Surviving the sun and surviving each other was just the start of our journey," the cast said.

Into the Night, from creator and writer Jason George, follows a mysterious cosmic event involving the sun, which wreaks havoc on the world. A group of passengers and crew aboard an overnight flight from Brussels then race to find shelter from the sun's rays.

Into the Night Season 1 premiered in May. Alba Gai Bellugi, Ksawery Szlenkier, Nabil Mallat, Regina Bikkinina, Jan Bijvoet, Stefano Cassetti, Nicolas Alechine, Babetida Sadjo, Vincent Londez and Borys Szyc also star.

"We've been thrilled by the global response to Into the Night, and I'm excited to share that we'll be doing a second season. It's been amazing to see how fans across the world have connected with the multinational passengers and crew of BE Airways Flight 21. We are excited to continue their journey," George said in a statement.