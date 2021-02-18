Fate: The Winx Saga has been renewed for a second season, Netflix announced on Twitter Thursday.

"Fate: The Winx Saga will return! Production begins later this year in Ireland. So get ready for even more magic!" Netflix tweeted alongside a short teaser video announcing the second season.

Fate: The Winx Saga arrived on Netflix in January. The fantasy drama is based on Nickelodeon's animated Winx Club series created by Iginio Straffi, who executive produces the new series with showrunner Brian Young.

Abigail Cowen stars as Bloom who discovers she is a fairy and attends a magical boarding school in the Otherworld.

Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Elisha Applebaum as Musa and Eliot Salt as Terra also star.