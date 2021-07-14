Netflix has released the opening minutes of animated film Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans that features a magical battle onboard a subway.

Douxie ( Colin O'Donoghue ) and Nari (Angel Lin) of Wizards fame are attacked by powerful forces in the clip released on Wednesday until they receive help from Jim ( Emile Hirsch ), Claire (Lexi Medrano) and Toby ( Charlie Saxton ).

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is a crossover film that will conclude Del Toro and Netflix's Tales of Arcadia trilogy, which has included shows Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards.

The film will be released on July 21.

"A little action scene - seven days... tic-toc," Del Toro said on Twitter about the opening minutes trailer.

Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz-Velasco and Andrew L. Schmidt are serving as directors, based off a script by Marc Guggenheim , Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman.

Co-stars include Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin and Cheryl Hines.