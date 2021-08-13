Netflix surprised Grace and Frankie fans on Friday by releasing four episodes from the show's upcoming seventh and final season early.

Series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin announced the arrival of the early episodes in a video addressed to fans.

"We've missed you, but more importantly, you've missed us," Tomlin says in the clip, which was uploaded to the official Netflix Twitter account.

"Don't worry, there's plenty more to come. We just wanted to give you something special until we finish the rest of the season," Fonda says.

The rest of Season 7 will come to Netflix in 2022.

Grace and Frankie follows Fonda and Tomlin as two women who bond after their husbands announce they are in love with each other and want to be together.

Co-stars include Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston. The series premiered in 2015.