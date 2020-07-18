Netflix said it will release writer-director Richard Linklater's new film, Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure.

ADVERTISEMENT

No debut date has been determined.

The hybrid movie mixes live-action and animation, and has a cast that includes Jack Black, Zachary Levi, Glen Powell, Josh Wiggins, Milo Coy, Lee Eddy, Bill Wise, Natalie L'Amoreaux, Jessica Brynn Cohen, Sam Chipman and Danielle Guilbot.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from the perspectives of both an astronaut and an excited kid watching the event on television.

"It struck me years ago that this was my film to make, from both a chronological and proximity level -- I was there, going into 3rd grade. Our unique animation style allows both the conjuring of a world long gone, and the flowing, playful expression of memory and imagination. It's been a fun, creative journey to incorporate things like 3D graphics into a live-action shoot to help bring this story to life," Linklater said in a press release.

Linklater's films include Boyhood, School of Rock, A Scanner Darkly, Before Sunset and Dazed and Confused.