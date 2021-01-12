Streaming service Netflix will release a new movie every week in 2021.
The company shared a highlight reel Tuesday featuring clips from The Harder They Fall, Thunder Force, The Kissing Booth 3 and other upcoming projects.
"2021 = a new movie EVERY WEEK on Netflix. Here's a sneak peek at 27 of the biggest, brightest, fastest, funniest, feel-good, feel-everything films and stars coming to Netflix this year," Netflix tweeted.
Netflix's current slate of 2021 originals features 70 titles, 52 of which are English live-action, eight of which are animated and 10 of which are non-English language films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Netflix has seen an increase in subscribers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other streaming news, Roku has acquired and will start streaming the Quibi content library. Quibi, a short-form streaming service, shut down in December launching in April.
