Netflix said Wednesday it will release Michael Keaton's new movie, Worth, in time for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions will present the film alongside Netflix.

"The biopic follows Kenneth Feinberg, an accomplished lawyer appointed special master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, tasked by Congress to allocate financial compensation to the victims of the tragedy -- to calculate incalculable loss in the face of cynicism, bureaucracy, and the politics of division," a synopsis from the streaming service said.