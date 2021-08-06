Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to The Lost Daughter, the feature directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Gyllenhaal also wrote the script, based on Elena Ferrante's 2006 novel about a woman who confronts her past troubles during a beach vacation.

The movie was filmed in Greece last year and will have its world premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Netflix previously released Gyllenhaal's 2018 film, The Kindergarten Teacher.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Netflix again," Gyllenhaal said in a statement Thursday.

"They have supported so much of the work I am most proud of, and this is no exception. Netflix has consistently championed filmmakers that excite and inspire me and I'm delighted to be included in that company."

The Lost Daughter's ensemble includes Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ed Harris and Dagmara DomiÅ„czyk.