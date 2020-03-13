Netflix will release documentaries about late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the sex abuse scandal surrounding former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

The streaming service shared details about a number of new documentaries in a press release Friday.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is a new limited series that explores Epstein's serial abuse and sex trafficking of underage girls. The series will examine the failures in the justice system that allowed Epstein, who died in August, to evade justice for decades.

Filthy Rich is directed by Lisa Bryant and executive produced by Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes).

Athlete A is a new film that explores Nassar's systematic abuse of young women on the USA Gymnastics team. The film follows the Indianapolis Star reporting team, which broke the story of Nassar's abuse, as they uncover more evidence of abuse and cover-ups.

Athlete A is directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk (A Inconvenient Sequel). The film premieres June 24.

Netflix will also release David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, a new film featuring David Attenborough. The film tells the story of life on Earth by Attenborough, who has visited every continent on the globe and explored the world for dozens of documentaries.

A Life on Our Planet is produced by the WWF and wildlife filmmakers Silverback Films.

In addition, Netflix will release Tiger King (March 20), a limited series about Oklahoma zoo owner Joe Exotic, A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (March 20), a film about F1 driver Juan Manuel Fangio, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (March 25), a film about a summer camp for teenagers with disabilities, this month.

Coming in April are How to Fix a Drug Scandal (April 1), a limited series about crime drug lab chemist Sonja Farak, The Innocence Files (April 15), a limited series about eight cases of wrongful conviction, Circus of Books (April 22), a film about the owners of gay porn shop Circus of Books, A Secret Love (April 29), a film about the relationship between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, and Murder to Mercy: The Cyntonia Brown Story (April 29), a film about Cyntoia Denise Brown, who received clemency in 2019 after being sentenced to life in prison for murdering a a 43-year-old man who picked her up for sex when she was 16.

In May and June, Netflix will release Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, a film featuring drug tripping stories from actors, comedians and musicians, Trial by Media (May 11), a series about the press' role in memorable trials in recent history, Spelling the Dream (May 23), a film about four Indian-American students competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Lennox Hill (June 10), a series about four doctors working at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, and Father Soldier Son (June 19), a film following a military family over the course of 10 years.

Coming in July are Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (July 8), a film about astrologer Walter Mercado, and Street Food: Latin America, a new season of Street Food.

Netflix will also release Dick Johnson is Dead, a film about New York City psychiatrist Dick Johnson and a reboot of Unsolved Mysteries in 2020.