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Netflix to premiere new Monopoly-inspired reality competition series in 2027

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/20/2026



Netflix has passed "Go" on a brand new reality competition series titled Monopoly.



ADVERTISEMENT Netflix announced an unscripted adaptation of Monopoly that will bring the iconic board game to life.



Casting is currently underway for the new reality series based on Hasbro's game.



Monopoly is slated to premiere in 2027.



The game will require strategy, alliances, and dealmaking to pass Go, according to the streaming service.



In the new series, 12 contestants will compete for a chance to win $2 million.



"On a life-sized, fully realized Monopoly Town Square, 12 players will enter on equal footing. But equality won't last long," Netflix teased in a press release.



"To survive, contestants must accumulate everything, or lose it all. Every negotiation, every decision, and every roll could mean the difference between building an empire and going directly to jail."



One by one, bankrupt players will be eliminated until only one person remains and wins it all.



Monopoly comes from Hasbro Entertainment and Studio Lambert, who produced Squid Game: The Challenge and The Circle.



The show is being executive produced by Gabriel Marano, Zachary Edwin, Nia Yemoh, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert, and Kim Murphy.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS Netflix has passed "Go" on a brand new reality competition series titled Monopoly.Netflix announced an unscripted adaptation of Monopoly that will bring the iconic board game to life.Casting is currently underway for the new reality series based on Hasbro's game.Monopoly is slated to premiere in 2027.The game will require strategy, alliances, and dealmaking to pass Go, according to the streaming service.In the new series, 12 contestants will compete for a chance to win $2 million."On a life-sized, fully realized Monopoly Town Square, 12 players will enter on equal footing. But equality won't last long," Netflix teased in a press release."To survive, contestants must accumulate everything, or lose it all. Every negotiation, every decision, and every roll could mean the difference between building an empire and going directly to jail."One by one, bankrupt players will be eliminated until only one person remains and wins it all.Monopoly comes from Hasbro Entertainment and Studio Lambert, who produced Squid Game: The Challenge and The Circle.The show is being executive produced by Gabriel Marano, Zachary Edwin, Nia Yemoh, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert, and Kim Murphy. OTHER SHOWS MESSAGE BOARDS MORE MISCELLANEOUS REALITY TV NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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