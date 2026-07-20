Netflix has passed "Go" on a brand new reality competition series titled Monopoly. Netflix announced an unscripted adaptation of Monopoly that will bring the iconic board game to life. Casting is currently underway for the new reality series based on Hasbro's game. Monopoly is slated to premiere in 2027. The game will require strategy, alliances, and dealmaking to pass Go, according to the streaming service. In the new series, 12 contestants will compete for a chance to win $2 million. "On a life-sized, fully realized Monopoly Town Square, 12 players will enter on equal footing. But equality won't last long," Netflix teased in a press release. "To survive, contestants must accumulate everything, or lose it all. Every negotiation, every decision, and every roll could mean the difference between building an empire and going directly to jail." One by one, bankrupt players will be eliminated until only one person remains and wins it all. Monopoly comes from Hasbro Entertainment and Studio Lambert, who produced Squid Game: The Challenge and The Circle. The show is being executive produced by Gabriel Marano, Zachary Edwin, Nia Yemoh, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert, and Kim Murphy.